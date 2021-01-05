Customers Bancorp Announces Successful Completion of BankMobile Divestiture

As previously announced, Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (“Megalith”), MFAC Merger Sub Inc. (“Merger Sub”), Customers Bancorp, Customers Bank and BankMobile Technologies, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Customers Bank (“BankMobile”) had entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (as amended to date, the “Merger Agreement”), which provided for the merger of BankMobile with and into Merger Sub (the “Merger”), with Merger Sub surviving the Merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Megalith. The Merger closed on January 4, 2021 (the "Merger Closing Date"). In connection with the closing of the Merger, Megalith is changing its name to “BM Technologies, Inc.” (“BMT”) and will trade under the symbol BMTX starting Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Upon closing of the Merger, Customers received cash consideration of $23.1 million and holders of Customers common stock who held their Customers shares as of the close of business on December 18, 2020 became entitled to receive an aggregate of 4,876,387 shares of BMT's common stock, representing approximately 41% of the outstanding common stock of BMT. Each holder of Customers common stock is entitled to receive 0.15389 shares of BMT common stock for each share of Customers common stock held as of the close of business on December 18, 2020. No fractional shares of BMT common stock will be issued; fractional share otherwise issuable will be rounded to the nearest whole share.

On December 9, 2020, Customers announced that its Board of Directors had set December 18, 2020 as the record date for the conditional special distribution, comprised of the shares of BMT common stock to be issued on closing of the Merger. At that time, because the closing date of the Merger was uncertain, the Board of Directors did not set a payment date for the payment of the conditional special distribution. The Board of Directors has now declared that the payment date for the conditional special dividend is January 4, 2021.

“We are delighted to be able to distribute stock to CUBI shareholders in a fast-growing fintech company that was incubated in Customers Bancorp that has and is expected to continue to provide significant shareholder return. BMT is one of the largest digital banking platforms in the United States and is very well positioned to take advantage of the positive digital banking trends sweeping the nation,” stated Jay Sidhu, Customers Bancorp’s Chairman and CEO.