Maine Launches e-Filing in Select Courts With Tyler Technologies’ eFileMaine Solution

The MJB, a unified state court system, selected Tyler’s Odyssey File & Serve solution after an extensive RFP process. Odyssey File & Serve is a primary component of the state's new e-filing court case management system (eFCMS). Another component is a public web portal that enables the public, attorneys, and other stakeholders to have self-service access using a computer and web-browsing technology.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that the Maine Judicial Branch (MJB) has successfully gone live with Tyler’s Odyssey File & Serve solution, eFileMaine. The solution allows the MJB to electronically review and accept court case filings from litigants.

A key component of the eFCMS initiative is electronic filing. Tyler’s solution enables e-filing for all litigants to support the MJB’s mission: to administer justice by providing a safe, accessible, efficient and impartial system of dispute resolution that serves the public interest, protects individual rights, and instills respect for the law. eFiling is now available for litigants in the Penobscot County Superior Court, Bangor District Court, and the statewide business and consumer court, and will eventually be available in all Maine courts across the state for all case types.

“As a long-term technology partner to the Maine Judicial Branch, we’re proud to announce the successful go-live of electronic filing in Maine,” said Rusty Smith, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “Maine has been able to optimize its court filings and document management with the help of Tyler’s solutions, bringing benefits such as decreased file processing time, a reduction in physical storage, and a decrease in cost-per-transaction with automated document processing.”

With the successful implementation of eFileMaine, the MJB is empowering its litigants to file court documents electronically. In addition, the MJB can access filed case documents via one centralized location, easily track electronic service history and status for users, and view a master list of all parties that receive electronic filing service on a particular case.

Maine is the 16th state client to deploy Odyssey File & Serve, joining states such as Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Oregon, and Texas.

More than 2 million registered users submit electronic filings through Tyler’s Odyssey File & Serve solution annually. The solution processes more than 45 million e-filings and 215 million pages every year.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005083/en/