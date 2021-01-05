 

Fiduciary Trust International Appoints Miles Powell as Washington, DC-Based Regional Managing Director

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.01.2021, 15:30  |  62   |   |   

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces that Miles Powell has joined the firm as regional managing director and senior relationship manager based in Washington, DC.

“Fiduciary Trust International has been committed to the Washington, DC market for many years, and we are thrilled to continue to add talent to our deeply experienced team,” said Lawrence A. Sternkopf, president and chief operating officer of Fiduciary Trust International. “Miles combines collaborative leadership with an in-depth understanding of how various aspects of financial services can meet client needs, which will be crucial as we continue to expand our office in the nation’s capital.”

“The Washington, DC area is a growing marketplace with many high-net-worth individuals and families, as well as philanthropic endowments and foundations,” said Bill Leffingwell, CFP, who continues to serve as senior portfolio manager in Fiduciary Trust International’s Washington, DC office. “Miles has the experience and expertise that will help us continue to strengthen our offering in this marketplace.”

Mr. Powell, who reports to Mr. Sternkopf, will also oversee Fiduciary Trust International’s office in Arlington, VA. He comes to Fiduciary Trust International from Wells Fargo Private Bank in McLean, VA, where he served as managing director and senior director of investment and fiduciary services for more than a decade. In that role, Mr. Powell was responsible for the performance of the firm’s investment and fiduciary business in the Mid-Atlantic region. Previously, he was senior vice president and market trust executive at Bank of America Private Bank. Earlier in his career, Mr. Powell was senior vice president and corporate sales director at Riggs Bank.

“Fiduciary Trust International has a well-deserved reputation across the country for working closely with clients to customize wealth management strategies and solutions that can help them meet long-term goals,” said Mr. Powell. “For 90 years, this organization has been committed to providing clients and their families with financial peace of mind—something that is especially important during this time. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to deliver holistic wealth management across generations.”

Mr. Powell is a past president of the Washington, DC Estate Planning Council. He graduated from The College of William & Mary with a BA in Economics.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $86 billion in assets under management and administration as of September 30, 2020, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: @FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN], is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Copyright 2021. Fiduciary Trust International. All rights reserved.

Franklin Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fiduciary Trust International Appoints Miles Powell as Washington, DC-Based Regional Managing Director Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces that Miles Powell has joined the firm as regional managing director and senior relationship manager based in Washington, DC. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
New ETF Focuses on MarTech and AdTech with the launch of SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund declares initial distribution for January and ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Amazon Continues to Expand Its Transportation Fleet With Purchased Aircraft
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Advisory: Chevron Corporation’s 4Q 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Byron Wien and Joe Zidle Announce the Ten Surprises of 2021
Titel
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribution
04.01.21
Templeton Global Income Fund ("GIM") Announces Distribution
21.12.20
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
21.12.20
Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
15.12.20
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend
15.12.20
Fiduciary Trust International Welcomes Darlene Marchesani as Wilmington-Based Director of Delaware Trust Administration & Trust Counsel
14.12.20
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution
10.12.20
Franklin Templeton, Apex Clearing and Bambu Introduce Tango – A Scalable Goals-Based Wealth Management Tool for Advisors
09.12.20
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
09.12.20
Gail E. Cohen Named One of South Florida Business Journal’s ‘Influential Business Women’