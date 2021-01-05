Fiduciary Trust International Appoints Miles Powell as Washington, DC-Based Regional Managing Director

“Fiduciary Trust International has been committed to the Washington, DC market for many years, and we are thrilled to continue to add talent to our deeply experienced team,” said Lawrence A. Sternkopf, president and chief operating officer of Fiduciary Trust International. “Miles combines collaborative leadership with an in-depth understanding of how various aspects of financial services can meet client needs, which will be crucial as we continue to expand our office in the nation’s capital.”

“The Washington, DC area is a growing marketplace with many high-net-worth individuals and families, as well as philanthropic endowments and foundations,” said Bill Leffingwell, CFP, who continues to serve as senior portfolio manager in Fiduciary Trust International’s Washington, DC office. “Miles has the experience and expertise that will help us continue to strengthen our offering in this marketplace.”

Mr. Powell, who reports to Mr. Sternkopf, will also oversee Fiduciary Trust International’s office in Arlington, VA. He comes to Fiduciary Trust International from Wells Fargo Private Bank in McLean, VA, where he served as managing director and senior director of investment and fiduciary services for more than a decade. In that role, Mr. Powell was responsible for the performance of the firm’s investment and fiduciary business in the Mid-Atlantic region. Previously, he was senior vice president and market trust executive at Bank of America Private Bank. Earlier in his career, Mr. Powell was senior vice president and corporate sales director at Riggs Bank.

“Fiduciary Trust International has a well-deserved reputation across the country for working closely with clients to customize wealth management strategies and solutions that can help them meet long-term goals,” said Mr. Powell. “For 90 years, this organization has been committed to providing clients and their families with financial peace of mind—something that is especially important during this time. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to deliver holistic wealth management across generations.”

Mr. Powell is a past president of the Washington, DC Estate Planning Council. He graduated from The College of William & Mary with a BA in Economics.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $86 billion in assets under management and administration as of September 30, 2020, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: @FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN], is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

