 

Accenture Named a Leader for Application and Digital Services in Life & Annuities Insurance by Analyst Firm Everest Group

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader and Star Performer for application and digital services in the global life and annuities (L&A) insurance sector in a new report from industry analyst firm Everest Group.

Accenture was named a leader for applications and digital services in life & annuities insurance by Everest Group. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Everest Group analyzed the vision, capability and market impact of 21 leading IT application and digital service providers for the L&A Insurance Application and Digital Services PEAK Matrix 2021 report.

Accenture is positioned as a Leader and Star Performer for Market Impact, which assesses service providers against criteria such as market adoption, portfolio mix and value to clients; and for Vision & Capability, which includes measures such as strategy, service scope, innovation & investments, and delivery.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized for our leading capabilities in helping insurers embrace change and compete with the latest technologies and digital experiences,” said Steve Murphy, a senior managing director at Accenture and global technology lead for its Insurance industry group. “The pandemic has only accelerated the need for convenient and personalized digital services from life and annuity providers. We’re continuing to help insurers modernize their legacy technology systems with cloud-centric business models and reimagine the customer experience with analytics.”

Service providers are positioned on Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix, which measures their vision, capability and market impact. The report and PEAK Matrix assessment provide businesses with a framework to measure the relative market impact and capabilities of service providers around the world.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 514,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture’s Insurance Practice helps P&C insurers, life carriers and reinsurers to redefine their business and operating models, enhance the digital experience for customers, and position themselves for growth in a digital economy. To learn more, visit: www.accenture.com/us-en/industries/insurance-index

Copyright 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.

This article makes descriptive reference to trademarks that may be owned by others. The use of such trademarks herein is not an assertion of ownership of such trademarks by Accenture and is not intended to represent or imply the existence of an association between Accenture and the lawful owners of such trademarks.

Disclaimer

