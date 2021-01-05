Sangoma Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Exceptional Customer Experience with its Wide Portfolio of UC Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Sangoma Technologies Corporation with the 2020 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. Sangoma's unified communications (UC) portfolio includes the two most popular open-source private branch exchange (PBX) platforms. Sangoma both supports the open-source community and incorporates the shared innovation into its own solutions, including its SwitchVox hosted UC service.

"Sangoma ranks as one of the few remaining competitors in the UC market that delivers a complete portfolio of on-premise, hybrid, and cloud-based solutions. Both businesses and service providers appreciate Sangoma as a one-stop-shop partner that meets their diverse communications requirements," said Michael Brandenburg Senior Industry Analyst, Connected Work. "Sangoma can serve as the trusted partner for service providers, making available any mix of its products and services to network providers looking to offer Unified-Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS), SIP trunking, and other communications services."

In 2020, Sangoma reported that over 50 percent of its customers were using cloud-based services across its portfolio. Flexibility, in terms of both technology and license pricing and usage, has enabled the company to deliver solutions that work best for its customers. The depth and breadth of its portfolio make it possible for the company to scale from the smallest do-it-yourself customer to larger provider deployments.

Beyond its own UC solutions and communications services, Sangoma's product portfolio of hardware and software assets, including gateways, session border controllers (SBCs), and endpoints, supports industry standard protocols and interoperability with other platforms, meaning that customers on other UC platforms can still take advantage of the rest of the Sangoma's standards-based product line. Its strategy of pulling together the right assets to offer a complete set of solutions positions it ideally to disrupt the status quo across any number of markets.