Impact NRS LLC Creates Plantae Biosciences LTD to Develop and Commercialize Highly Impactful Multidisciplinary Discoveries in Plant Sciences in collaboration with Yeda, the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science

REHEOVOT, Israel and NEW YORK, Jan 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact NRS LLC (NRS), a leading innovation company focused on creating solutions to the health, wellness and sustainable development challenges of our time using its Convergence Innovation platform, and Yeda the commercial arm of the Weizmann Institute of Science, announce their partnership through the launch of Plantae Biosciences LTD (Plantae). Plantae will concurrently develop solutions essential in the near term for the global Food & Beverage industry and products to transform global nutrition and environmental security.

The team from the Weizmann Institute of Science that will take part in the project is comprised of four globally renowned scientists: Asaph Aharoni PhD, Sarel J Fleishman PhD, Avraham Levy PhD, and Dan Tawfik PhD. The Weizmann Institute of Science has been ranked eighth globally for research quality in a weighted (proportional) ranking conducted by the Centre for Science and Technology Studies (CWTS) of Leiden University, in the Netherlands. In the sub-ranking for Life and Earth Sciences, the Weizmann Institute of Science was ranked fourth in the world.

"We are deeply honored to partner with Professors Aharoni, Fleishman, Levy and Tawfik to cultivate an empowering innovation environment based on their extraordinary talents, broad capabilities and insights," said Sam Salman, Chairman & CEO of Impact NRS LLC, the parent entity of Plantae. "Plants are the true convergence point of food, health and environmental technologies, and with this exceptional team from the Weizmann Institute as well as NRS's existing platforms and teams in Israel and North America, we are uniquely positioned to realize profound innovations that we hope to bring commercial success whilst measurably contributing to humanity and the planet."

"We are very happy to establish this cooperation with NRS," said Dr. Opher Shapira CEO of Yeda. "The area of food technologies is growing, and we are pleased to be part of this growth. It is always a pleasure to see technologies that originated from the Weizmann Institute of Science find their way to help industry and we look forward to the success of Plantae and to continue contribute to this emerging field."