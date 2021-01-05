 

Crane Co. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Teleconference

Business Wire
05.01.2021, 16:00  |  26   |   |   

Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) announces the following schedule and teleconference information for its fourth quarter 2020 earnings release:

  • Earnings Release: January 25, 2021 after close of market by public distribution and the Crane Co. website at www.craneco.com.
  • Teleconference: January 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM (Eastern) hosted by Max H. Mitchell, President & CEO, and Richard A. Maue, Senior Vice President & CFO. The call can be accessed in a listen-only mode via the Company’s website www.craneco.com. An accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the Company’s website.
  • Web Replay: Will be available on the Company’s website shortly after completion of the live call.

Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to customers in the chemicals, oil & gas, power, automated payment solutions, banknote design and production and aerospace & defense markets, along with a wide range of general industrial and consumer related end markets. The Company has four business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Crane Co. has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Crane Co. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CR). For more information, visit www.craneco.com.



