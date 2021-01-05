Harris Williams Advises LYNX Franchising on Its Sale to MidOcean Partners

“LYNX Franchising is a best-in-class franchising platform with a long track record of organic and acquisition driven growth, and this transaction marks the continuation of strong investor demand for premier franchise services platforms,” said Brent Spiller, a managing director at Harris Williams. “It was a pleasure working with the teams at LYNX Franchising and Incline, and we look forward to watching LYNX Franchising’s next chapter unfold under its new ownership.”

Harris Williams , a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised LYNX Franchising, a portfolio company of Incline Equity Partners (Incline), on its sale to MidOcean Partners (MidOcean). LYNX Franchising is a multi-brand franchise platform with a complementary collection of B2B essential services. The transaction was led by Brent Spiller , Beau Pierce and Trey Shehan of the Harris Williams Consumer Group .

LYNX Franchising has a portfolio of brand offerings that provide commercial customers with cleaning services (Jan-Pro), virtual and office space services (Intelligent Office), and restoration services (FRSTeam). LYNX Franchising offers a strong value proposition to franchisees through branding, lead generation and corporate infrastructure support services.

Incline, headquartered in Pittsburgh, is a private equity firm investing in manufacturing, distribution and business services companies. Incline is generally seeking growing companies with enterprise values of $25 million to $450 million. Incline’s typical investment types are ownership transitions for privately held businesses, buyouts and corporate divestitures within the U.S. and Canada.

MidOcean is a premier New York-based alternative asset manager that specializes in middle market private equity and alternative credit investments. Since its inception in 2003, MidOcean Private Equity has managed approximately $4.8 billion of committed capital and has targeted investments in high-quality middle market companies in the consumer and business services sectors. MidOcean Credit Partners was launched in 2009 and currently manages approximately $8 billion across a series of alternative credit strategies, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and customized separately managed accounts.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across industry groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Consumer Group has completed more than 60 transactions in recent years across a variety of verticals, including branded consumer products; consumer services; food, beverage and agribusiness; and restaurant and retail. For more information on the Harris Williams Consumer Group and other recent transactions, visit the Consumer Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

