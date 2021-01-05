NICE Powers Acceleration of COVID-19 Vaccine Global Distribution Effort

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it is ramping up support for service and information centers across the entire COVID-19 vaccine supply chain with its CXone cloud platform. The vaccine supply chain is comprised of three main critical stakeholders: vaccine manufacturers, federal and state agencies responsible for distribution and healthcare providers that are administering the vaccine. As governments around the globe are working diligently to build and scale this supply chain, NICE CXone plays a critical role in eliminating bottlenecks, ensuring a smooth process and guaranteeing flawless and clear communication throughout.

Organizations are now working to quickly supply and administer tens of millions of doses worldwide to help end the devastating pandemic. They are moving quicker than ever before to produce, distribute and communicate about the vaccine and need a reliable platform to allow them to be successful. For example, two of the leading approved vaccine manufacturers are now using CXone, dozens of state and government agencies are ramping up their capacity with CXone to prepare for increases in demand and numerous healthcare providers and pharmacies are already relying on CXone to serve their patients and customers.