Financial Calendar 2021
Company announcement 1/2021 (05.01.2021)
The Board of Directors of European Energy A/S has set the dates for the release of the Annual Report, interim reports as well as the Annual General Meeting in 2021. Please see attached the Financial Calendar for 2021.
For further information, please contact CFO, Jonny Thorsted Jonasson, jtj@europeanenergy.dk.
