 

MTBC Predicts Increased Consolidation and Technology Adoption in 2021, Alongside Other Healthcare Trends

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 15:15  |   |   |   

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services predicts six key healthcare trends for 2021 including an increase in vendor consolidation, technology adoption, patient consumerism, and a renewed synergy between providers and experienced business partners.

“During 2020, we all relied on front-line healthcare provider heroes who, in turn, embraced new healthcare delivery strategies to succeed,” said Stephen Snyder, CEO, MTBC. “As we consider 2021, our team makes six key predictions about our industry in the year ahead, which have been inspired by internal data, industry trends, our intuitions, and MTBC's client survey involving physicians, administrators, and practice leaders, across more than 30 specialties.”

Healthcare vendor consolidation will continue to accelerate.

2020 saw high levels of investment and M&A activity in the healthcare space, including a record number of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and digital health acquisitions. In fact, while MTBC has been acquiring companies for 15 years, it closed its two largest acquisitions during 2020.

“We believe that the same drivers that accelerated healthcare M&A activity and investment during 2020 will continue through 2021 and beyond,” said Snyder. “Increased consolidation will continue to enable healthcare vendors to obtain the scale, technology, expertise, and efficient operating models needed to succeed in the emerging healthcare paradigm.”

Providers will adopt modern, cloud-based solutions and services.

COVID-19 has accelerated the digital transformation of healthcare, and technology will continue to be top-of-mind for both providers and patients. Practices will prioritize data-driven, cloud-based solutions, software and services that support their financial, clinical, and administrative workflows and aid in business continuity.

“We predict that practices will continue to focus on innovation in order to achieve optimal performance and provide unmatched patient care,” said Hadi Chaudry, President, MTBC. “Practices have relied on innovative technology, automation, and strategic alliances to get through the pandemic, and we believe that this trend will continue to accelerate. More specifically, expect to see practices embracing technologies such as robotic process automation (RPA) in 2021 as they strive to optimize workflows.”

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MTBC Predicts Increased Consolidation and Technology Adoption in 2021, Alongside Other Healthcare Trends SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services predicts six key healthcare trends for 2021 including an increase in vendor …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
FCA announces conditional special cash distribution
Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety
Generation Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Results From Marathon Drilling
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition
Liquidity contract half-yearly report as of Dec 31, 2020
PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings
AS Tallink Grupp statistics for December 2020 and the fourth quarter of the 2020 financial year
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe