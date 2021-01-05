MTBC Predicts Increased Consolidation and Technology Adoption in 2021, Alongside Other Healthcare Trends

“During 2020, we all relied on front-line healthcare provider heroes who, in turn, embraced new healthcare delivery strategies to succeed,” said Stephen Snyder, CEO, MTBC. “As we consider 2021, our team makes six key predictions about our industry in the year ahead, which have been inspired by internal data, industry trends, our intuitions, and MTBC's client survey involving physicians, administrators, and practice leaders, across more than 30 specialties.”

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services predicts six key healthcare trends for 2021 including an increase in vendor consolidation, technology adoption, patient consumerism, and a renewed synergy between providers and experienced business partners.

Healthcare vendor consolidation will continue to accelerate.

2020 saw high levels of investment and M&A activity in the healthcare space, including a record number of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and digital health acquisitions. In fact, while MTBC has been acquiring companies for 15 years, it closed its two largest acquisitions during 2020.

“We believe that the same drivers that accelerated healthcare M&A activity and investment during 2020 will continue through 2021 and beyond,” said Snyder. “Increased consolidation will continue to enable healthcare vendors to obtain the scale, technology, expertise, and efficient operating models needed to succeed in the emerging healthcare paradigm.”

Providers will adopt modern, cloud-based solutions and services.

COVID-19 has accelerated the digital transformation of healthcare, and technology will continue to be top-of-mind for both providers and patients. Practices will prioritize data-driven, cloud-based solutions, software and services that support their financial, clinical, and administrative workflows and aid in business continuity.

“We predict that practices will continue to focus on innovation in order to achieve optimal performance and provide unmatched patient care,” said Hadi Chaudry, President, MTBC. “Practices have relied on innovative technology, automation, and strategic alliances to get through the pandemic, and we believe that this trend will continue to accelerate. More specifically, expect to see practices embracing technologies such as robotic process automation (RPA) in 2021 as they strive to optimize workflows.”