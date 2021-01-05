GWTI Notified of GTL Patent Allowance

The company’s Fractional Thermal Oxidation GTL technology generates incrementally cleaner liquid fuels as well as high-value chemicals and alcohols. The high purity chemical outputs include n-Hexane, n-Heptane, n-Octane, n-Decane, n-Dodecane, and n-Tridecane. In addition, alcohols produced include ethanol and methanol. The system also produces pure laboratory grade water.

ARLINGTON, Texas, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: GWTI), an advanced gas-to-liquids (GTL) technology development company, today announced receipt of a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for another of its United States utility patent applications relating to its GTL fuel conversion technology. Hunter Adams, of “AdamsIP”, Greenway’s patent attorney stated that, “a Notice of Allowance refers to an application for which a USPTO examiner has determined that all pending claims meet conditions for patentability. The allowed patent complements GWTI’s existing patent portfolio,” he added.

The company plans further additions to its patent portfolio as it begins commercial deployment of its unique technology to address industrial and governmental carbon emission reduction requirements.

The company’s technology, developed through a joint venture with the University of Texas Arlington (UTA), has broad GTL applications including reducing flared and vented gas pollution, processing bio-fuels, coal-bed methane, associated gas, and other gas sources into incrementally cleaner fuels and chemicals. The company was founded to create fuels with a reduced carbon footprint that will represent green sources of energy developed from natural gases.

About Greenway Technologies, Inc.

Based in Arlington, Texas, the company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenway Innovative Energy, Inc., is engaged in the research and development of proprietary GTL syngas conversion systems that can be scaled to meet oil and gas field production requirements. The company’s patented technology has been integrated into its recently completed first-generation commercial G-Reformer unit, a unique component used to convert natural gas into synthesis gas. When combined with a FT reactor and catalyst, G-Reformer units can be deployed to process a variety of natural gas streams including pipeline gas, associated gas, flared gas, vented gas, coal-bed methane, and biomass to produce fuels including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and methanol as well as valuable chemical outputs. When derived from natural gas, these fuels are incrementally cleaner than conventionally produced oil-based fuels.

