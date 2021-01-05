Tel Aviv, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 30, 2020, Cannovation Center Israel Ltd. won Israeli Government Ministry of Economy grant to acquire 10,000 square meters (2.5 acres) of industrial land to build the Cannovation Center Israel at the Biopharma Park in Yeruham.

Citrine Global Corp. views Cannovation Center Israel winning the Israeli Government Ministry of Economy grant and Yeruham Local Council support as an important strategic step in establishing the Cannovation Center Israel, which is planned to be the first operational innovation center that includes factories, laboratories, logistics, and a distribution center for the medical cannabis, CBD, hemp and botanical industries

The Cannovation Center Israel is a unique platform that includes factories for the production of medical cannabis, botanicals, CBD, hemp, supplements, food, and cosmetic products; laboratories for quality assurance, research, development, and clinical trials; a logistics, distribution, import and export center; business development strategy services.

Cannovation Center Israel Ltd. is 60%-owned by CTGL - Citrine Global Israel Ltd., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Citrine Global Corp. (collectively, the “Citrine Global Group”). Citrine Global Group views the establishment of the Cannovation Center Israel as a national project backed by grants and support from the Israeli government and the Yeruham local council, and is aiming to create an ecosystem and collaborations between companies, entrepreneurs, universities and partners from Israel and around the world.

Ora Elharar Soffer, CEO, Citrine Global Corp.: "We are proud to be the ones to establish the first operational innovation center of its kind for cannabis in the Biopharma Park in Yeruham with the support of the Israeli government and Yeruham Local Council and take part in the realization of Tal Ohana's vision to turn Yeruham into the capital of medical cannabis. The Cannovation Center Israel will provide a comprehensive operational solution tailored to the requirements of the cannabis and botanical industry and is an important milestone that combines production, operations, technologies, and business development to leverage local and international collaborations. According to our strategy, we plan to build additional operational innovation centers working in this business model around the world."