BM Technologies, Inc., (f/k/a/ Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.) Completes Business Combination with BankMobile Technologies, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BM Technologies, Inc., f/k/a/ Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) (NYSE American: MFAC, MFAC.W, MFAC.U), today announced the completion of its previously announced business combination with BankMobile Technologies, Inc., a Pennsylvania corporation (“BankMobile”), pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of August 6, 2020, by and among the Company, MFAC Merger Sub Inc., a Pennsylvania corporation and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (“Merger Sub”), BankMobile, Customers Bank, a Pennsylvania state chartered bank and the sole stockholder of BankMobile (“Customers Bank”), and Customers Bancorp, Inc., a Pennsylvania corporation and the parent bank holding company for Customers Bank. the “Business Combination”)

As a result of the consummation of the Business Combination, (i) BankMobile merged with and into Merger Sub (the “Merger”), with Merger Sub surviving the Merger as a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of the Company, and (ii) the Company’s name was changed from Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. to BM Technologies, Inc. The Company expects that its common stock and public warrants will begin to trade on the NYSE American LLC under the ticker symbols ”BMTX and “BMTX.W,” respectively, on or about January 6, 2021.