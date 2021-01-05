 

SPX Flow Technology Germany GmbH has received required antitrust approval for the recommended cash tender offer for all shares in Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 15:05  |  41   |   |   

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj  Stock Exchange Release 5 January 2020 at 04:05 p.m. EET

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA, NEW ZEALAND OR HONG KONG OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE SEE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW.

SPX Flow Technology Germany GmbH has received required antitrust approval for the recommended cash tender offer for all shares in Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj

On 15 December 2020, SPX Flow Technology Germany GmbH (the "Offeror") commenced its recommended voluntary public cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj ("UTG") that are not owned by UTG or any of its subsidiaries (the "Tender Offer"). The Offeror announces that it has obtained the required approval for the completion of the Tender Offer from the German antitrust authorities. Consequently, the identified antitrust approval required to complete the Tender Offer has now been obtained, marking an important step towards completion of the Tender Offer. The Offeror has on 15 December 2020 published the tender offer document concerning the Tender Offer (the "Tender Offer Document").

The acceptance period under the Tender Offer (the "Offer Period") has commenced on 15 December 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time) and will expire on 12 January 2021 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time), unless the Offer Period is extended in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.

The completion of the Tender Offer remains subject to certain customary conditions (unless waived by the Offeror), including the Offeror gaining control of more than 90 percent of the outstanding shares and votes in UTG, calculated in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.

Major shareholders of UTG representing together approximately 85.32% of all the outstanding shares and votes in UTG have irrevocably undertaken to accept the Tender Offer subject to certain customary conditions. Other shareholders of UTG are invited to accept the Tender Offer as well, by tendering their shares prior to the expiry of Offer Period, unless extended.

The Offeror will announce the preliminary result of the Tender Offer on or about the first (1st) Finnish banking day following the expiry of the Offer Period (including any extension or suspension thereof). In connection with the announcement of the preliminary result, the Offeror will announce whether the Offer Period will be extended or whether the Tender Offer will be completed subject to the conditions to completion being fulfilled or waived on the date of announcement of the final result of the Tender Offer. The Offeror will announce the final result of the Tender Offer on or about the third (3rd) Finnish banking day following the expiry of the Offer Period (including any extension thereof). In the announcement of the final result the Offeror will confirm (i) the percentage of the shares which have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn and (ii) whether the Tender Offer will be completed.

