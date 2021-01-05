PRESS RELEASE



Financial reporting calendar 2021

Cambridge (UK) 5 January 2021: Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) expects to publish the following financial information before market opening on the following dates:

Date Publication 11 March 2021 Annual report and accounts for the year ending 31 December 2020 28 July 2021 Condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ending 30 June 2021

Annual General Meeting

The Company expects to hold its annual general meeting on Friday 26 March 2021. The meeting’s timing, venue, and final agenda will be provided in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions.