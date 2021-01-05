 

Global Graphics PLC Financial reporting calendar 2021

05.01.2021   

PRESS RELEASE

Financial reporting calendar 2021

Cambridge (UK) 5 January 2021: Global Graphics PLC (Euronext: GLOG) expects to publish the following financial information before market opening on the following dates:

Date Publication
11 March 2021 Annual report and accounts for the year ending 31 December 2020
28 July 2021 Condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ending 30 June 2021

Annual General Meeting
The Company expects to hold its annual general meeting on Friday 26 March 2021.  The meeting’s timing, venue, and final agenda will be provided in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

About Global Graphics

Through its operating subsidiaries, Global Graphics PLC (Euronext Brussels: GLOG) is a leading developer of integrated hardware and software solutions for graphics and industrial inkjet printing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen and Mark Andy.  Global Graphics PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK.  Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; and the pre-press software specialists Xitron.

 

Contacts

Jill Taylor Graeme Huttley
Corporate Communications Director Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +44 (0)1223 926489 Tel: +44 (0)1223 926472
Email: jill.taylor@globalgraphics.com Email: graeme.huttley@globalgraphics.com

Disclaimer

