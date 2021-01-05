Mersana Therapeutics Announces Corporate and Pipeline Updates and 2021 Goals and Anticipated Milestones

Following successful FDA meeting, the Company plans to initiate UPLIFT, a single-arm registrational strategy to evaluate XMT-1536 in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, in Q1 2021





Data from the ovarian cancer expansion cohort of the XMT-1536 Phase 1 study continued to show consistent activity and tolerability in a heavily-pretreated population





XMT-1660, a first-in-class ADC targeting B7-H4, expected to complete IND-enabling studies in Q4 2021





Ended Q4 2020 with approximately $255 million in cash, funding the Company’s anticipated operating plan commitments for at least the next two years



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today provided corporate and pipeline updates and announced its goals and anticipated milestones for 2021.

The Company will host a virtual Analyst and Investor event today at 10:00 a.m. ET, during which members of the Mersana executive team will provide an update on the XMT-1536 registration pathway informed by FDA feedback and further studies planned to evaluate XMT-1536 in earlier lines of ovarian cancer. The Company will also present preclinical data for XMT-1660, a first-in-class ADC targeting B7-H4, and outline the Company’s goals and anticipated milestones for 2021. The Company will be joined by investigator Debra L. Richardson, MD, Associate Professor and Section Chief, Division of Gynecologic Oncology at the OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center and the Sarah Cannon Research Institute, who will review the updated data from the ovarian cancer expansion cohort of the XMT-1536 Phase 1 expansion study.

“2021 promises to be another transformative year for Mersana’s pipeline. Our focus will be to initiate the UPLIFT single-arm registration strategy for XMT-1536 in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and to initiate the UPGRADE combination umbrella study with the goal of informing the path into earlier lines of ovarian cancer therapy. The updated data being presented today show encouraging response rates in late-stage ovarian cancer patients and tolerability further supporting the potential of this therapy to be foundational for the treatment of ovarian cancer,” said Anna Protopapas, President and CEO of Mersana Therapeutics. “Additionally, both the non-small cell lung cancer cohort of the Phase I expansion study of XMT-1536 and the XMT-1592 Phase 1 dose escalation study continue to actively enroll patients with interim data for both studies expected in the second half of this year. We will also work to advance XMT-1660, our first-in-class ADC targeting B7-H4, and XMT-2056, our first Immunosynthen STING-agonist ADC development candidate, through IND-enabling studies.”