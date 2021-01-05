Ozop Energy Solutions Finalizes Name Change

The biggest transition our modern-day energy systems have ever seen is underway, and Ozop aims to be at the forefront of this development. Our name change supports our strategy as a broad renewable energy solutions company. "As we enter the new year, now is the perfect time to introduce our new name – Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. – which reflects our recent strategic change from innovative surgical technologies, which struggled due to COVID-19, to entering the exploding energy storage market" stated Brian P Conway, Chief Executive Officer of OZSC. "The year 2020 was transformational for our company as we completed the acquisition of Power Conversion Technologies, Inc., resolved most of the company’s legacy debt, and executed a complete overhaul of the company’s management. Now that we are officially classified as an energy company, our team can move forward with additional acquisitions, new products, strategic partnerships, and new corporate and e-commerce websites. I look forward to sharing what we’ve been working on over the upcoming weeks.”

WARWICK, N.Y., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions . ( OZSC ), (“Ozop” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that its name has officially been changed from Ozop Surgical Corp to Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. This corporate action will take effect at the open of business on 1/5/2021. The symbol will remain OZSC.

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions ( http://ozopenergy.com/ ) invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ultra-high power chargers, inverters, and power supplies for a wide variety of applications in the defense, heavy industrial, aircraft ground support, maritime and other sectors. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About Power Conversion Technologies, Inc.

Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. ( www.pcti.com ) invents, designs, develops, manufactures and distributes standard and custom power electronic solutions. Founded in 1991 and located in East Butler, Pennsylvania, the Company’s mission is to be the global leader for high power electronics with a standard of continued innovation.

