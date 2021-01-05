NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnologies initiatives, today announced that it has completed the translated versions of its Tauri-Gum packaging into the following 4 additional languages: French, Arabic, Hebrew, and Japanese. The Company contracted GTS Translation Services (“GTS”) to provide this service, important to the Company’s long-term growth strategy. In particular, the Company is actively pursuing potential opportunities to launch its Tauri-Gum product line in the Middle East. The Company’s Tauri-Gum product line is both Kosher Certified (Authority: Star-K) and Halal Certified (Authority: Etimad).

The Company’s international presence, via its E-Commerce customer base, continues to expand in terms of its customer base. Recently, the Company has received E-Commerce orders from: Israel, Kuwait, United Kingdom, and Australia.

Previously, on December 21, 2020, the Company announced that it had successfully translated its Tauri-Gum packaging into Mandarin Chinese (“Mandarin”). At this time, the Company’s Tauri-Gum packaging is available in the following 6 languages: English, Mandarin Chinese, French, Arabic, Hebrew, and Japanese.

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com