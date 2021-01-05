 

Correction Aspo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Mammu Kaario

Aspo Plc
Managers’ transactions
January 5, 2021 at 4 p.m.


Correction: Aspo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Mammu Kaario

Correction to Aspo Plc’s release issued on April 27, 2020, at 3 p.m. regarding the disposal of the company’s capital securities issued in 2016 and the subscription of a new similar hybrid instrument. For reasons beyond Aspo Plc’s and Mammu Kaario's control, the share of the new hybrid instrument issued on April 30, 2020, reserved by Mammu Kaario has not been transferred to her, so the reservation is considered to have lapsed. The total amount of the hybrid instrument of EUR 20 million will not change, and it remains subscribed and paid in full.

The transaction details that were disclosed as part of the release dated April 27, 2020, and are now revoked are as follows:

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kaario Mammu
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Aspo Oyj
LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677_20200424121212_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-04-23
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: FI4000415666
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 100,000 Unit price: 100 PCT
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 100,000 Volume weighted average price: 100 PCT


Aspo Plc

Arto Meitsalo
CFO


For further information, please contact:
 Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com

Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules. 

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.aspo.com  


