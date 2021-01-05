Correction to Aspo Plc’s release issued on April 27, 2020, at 3 p.m. regarding the disposal of the company’s capital securities issued in 2016 and the subscription of a new similar hybrid instrument. For reasons beyond Aspo Plc’s and Mammu Kaario's control, the share of the new hybrid instrument issued on April 30, 2020, reserved by Mammu Kaario has not been transferred to her, so the reservation is considered to have lapsed. The total amount of the hybrid instrument of EUR 20 million will not change, and it remains subscribed and paid in full.

The transaction details that were disclosed as part of the release dated April 27, 2020, and are now revoked are as follows:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kaario Mammu

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677_20200424121212_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-04-23

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: FI4000415666

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 100,000 Unit price: 100 PCT

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 100,000 Volume weighted average price: 100 PCT



Aspo Plc

Arto Meitsalo

CFO