 

Marrone Bio Innovations Announces Effectiveness of Form S-3 Resale Registration Statement

No Offer of New Securities; Registration Statement Permits Resale of Common Stock from Warrant Financing Exercises

DAVIS, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBII) (MBI),  a leading provider of effective and environmentally responsible pest management and plant health products, announced today that its Form S-3 resale registration statement relating to the potential resale of shares of common stock, including common stock issuable upon the exercise of warrants held by certain shareholders per the Company’s previously announced warrant transaction, has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on January 5, 2021.

“This registration statement was filed to comply with the terms of our warrant restructuring transactions that we previously announced in April of 2020, and to facilitate the cash exercise of the warrants to finance our operations,” said Jim Boyd, Chief Financial Officer of Marrone Bio Innovations. “We are not offering any new securities, and we will not receive any proceeds from the resale of stock under this Form S-3. However, while the registration statement remains effective, we will continue to receive proceeds from the cash exercise of the April 2020 warrants.”

Securities registered pursuant to the registration statement are not required to be sold, and the registration of the securities does not necessarily indicate that any stockholder intends to sell its securities. The registration statement, while effective, permits resale of the securities already issued or issuable from warrants and covered by the registration statement, subject to the satisfaction by the seller of the securities with the prospectus delivery requirements of the Securities Act of 1933.

The offering of the securities covered by the registration statement may only be made by means of a prospectus. The registration statement and prospectus may be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A copy of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., 1540 Drew Avenue, Davis, California 95618, Attention: Investor Relations, or by calling (530) 750-2800.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

