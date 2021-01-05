 

IQE plc Total voting rights and Block Admission Return

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 15:58  |  19   |   |   

IQE plc

Total Voting Rights and Block Admission Return

Cardiff, UK
5 January 2021

 

(“IQE” or the “Company”)

Total Voting Rights

As at 31 December 2020, the Company’s issued share capital consisted of 800,364,569 ordinary shares of 1 pence each (“Ordinary Shares”). All of these Ordinary Shares carry voting rights of one vote per Ordinary Share. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 800,364,569.

The above figures  may  be  used  by  shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Block Admission Return

The Company hereby provides an update to its block admission filed on 30 June 2020.

Name of company: IQE plc
   
Name of scheme: All employee share option plan
   
Period of return: 30 June 2020 to 31 December 2020
   
Number of Ordinary Shares not issued under scheme at the end of the last period: 2,851,381
   
Number of Ordinary Shares issued under scheme during period: 941,993
   
Number of Ordinary Shares cancelled under the scheme during period: Nil
   
Balance of Ordinary Shares under scheme not yet issued at end of period:

  		1,909,388
Number and class of Ordinary Shares originally admitted under scheme and the date of admission: 1,000,000 Ordinary Shares (4 Dec 2009)
2,000,000 Ordinary Shares (11 Oct 2010)
5,000,000 Ordinary Shares (8 Nov 2010)
8,000,000 Ordinary Shares (5 Apr 2011)
6,000,000 Ordinary Shares (16 May 2012)
16,000,000 Ordinary shares (19 Jun 2012)
8,000,000 Ordinary shares (12 Aug 2014)
8,000,000 Ordinary shares (3 Dec 2015)
12,000,000 Ordinary shares (20 April 2017)
14,000,000 Ordinary shares (12 June 2018)
12,000,000 Ordinary shares (25 January 2019)
3,000,000 Ordinary shares (25 January 2020)



Contacts:

IQE plc
+44 (0) 29 2083 9400
Amy Barlow
           
Peel Hunt LLP (Nomad and Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Edward Knight
Paul Gillam
Nick Prowting

Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7986 4000
Christopher Wren
Peter Catterall

Headland Consultancy (Financial PR)
+ 44 (0) 20 38054822
Andy Rivett-Carnac: +44 (0) 7968 997 365
Chloe Francklin: +44 (0)78 3497 4624

ABOUT IQE
http://iqep.com

IQE is the leading global supplier of advanced compound semiconductor wafers and materials solutions that enable a diverse range of applications across:

  • handset devices
  • global telecoms infrastructure
  • connected devices
  • 3D sensing

As a scaled global epitaxy wafer manufacturer, IQE is uniquely positioned in this market which has high barriers to entry. IQE supplies the whole market and is agnostic to the winners and losers at chip and OEM level. By leveraging the Group’s intellectual property portfolio including know-how and patents, it produces epitaxy wafers of superior quality, yield and unit economics.


IQE is headquartered in Cardiff UK, with c. 650 employees across nine manufacturing locations in the UK, US, Taiwan and Singapore, and is listed on the AIM Stock Exchange in London.


IQE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IQE plc Total voting rights and Block Admission Return IQE plc Total Voting Rights and Block Admission Return Cardiff, UK5 January 2021   (“IQE” or the “Company”) Total Voting Rights As at 31 December 2020, the Company’s issued share capital consisted of 800,364,569 ordinary shares of 1 pence …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
FCA announces conditional special cash distribution
Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety
Generation Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Results From Marathon Drilling
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition
Liquidity contract half-yearly report as of Dec 31, 2020
PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings
AS Tallink Grupp statistics for December 2020 and the fourth quarter of the 2020 financial year
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe