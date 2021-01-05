Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex Extends for 10+ Years with Centerplate

As part of the agreement, Centerplate will also now service the new, state-of-the-art Protective Stadium, under the terms of a 12-year contract to line up with the convention center and arena.

Birmingham, Ala, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center Authority and Centerplate, the leading hospitality partner to North America’s premier convention centers, today announced a long-term contract to continue serving guests at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex and Legacy Arena. The contract, approved by the BJCCA Board of Directors, maintains exclusivity at the complex through 2032 for all catering, food and beverage services for Centerplate and its parent company Sodexo.

“We are thrilled to continue working closely with the City of Birmingham, the BJCC, the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau and others to redefine the guest experience for all those who come to visit this thriving city center,” said Centerplate CEO Steve Pangburn. “Since beginning this relationship in 2018, our team has embedded itself in the local community through a focus on service, innovative design and partnerships with premium local, regional and national suppliers. We look forward to the future together.”

The BJCC is Alabama’s foremost convention, meeting and entertainment center. As a pillar of the local Birmingham economy and one of the city's premier gathering places, the venue hosts concerts, shows, local meetings, banquets, educational, cultural, religious and social functions.

Legacy Arena, the state’s largest indoor event space, is currently undergoing a $100M renovation that is slated to attract larger events in the future. The first and second rounds of the 2023 Division I men’s tournament and the 2025 Division I women’s basketball southern regional will play out inside the newly revamped venue.

Protective Stadium is an under-construction multi-purpose stadium, also on the grounds of the Birmingham–Jefferson Convention Complex. When completed, it will have a capacity of 45,000 and serve as the home for UAB Football, sporting events and concerts. It will also host the opening and closing ceremony of the 2022 World Games.

“Centerplate and Sodexo have brought exceptional vision and talent to the table over the last few years, and we are very excited to work with them to continue enhancing the quality of services here in Birmingham,” added Tad Snider, Executive Director of the BJCC Authority. “The new improvements will focus on the fan experience, premium seating options, food and beverage and more.”

Centerplate commits to partnering with local restaurant partners to capture a true taste of The Magic City, with everything from Southern staples like barbecue and biscuits to local craft brews and family-friendly staples. The city is home to an influx of talented chefs, who are adept at sourcing ingredients from the nearby Gulf of Mexico and fertile farmlands into memorable dishes.

About the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex

The Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex is Alabama’s foremost convention, meeting and entertainment center. It is home to two exhibition halls offering generous space for trade shows and exhibitions and three entertainment venues including the state’s largest Arena and Concert Hall. The BJCC campus also includes Alabama’s largest hotel in the 757-room Sheraton Birmingham as well as The Westin Birmingham Hotel and the Uptown Entertainment District. For more information about the BJCC, please visit www.bjcc.org.

About Centerplate

Centerplate is a leader in live event hospitality, "Making It Better To Be There" for more than 115 million guests each year at more than 200 prominent entertainment, sports and convention venues. From hosting VIPs at the Super Bowl to superheroes at Comic Con, the company provides hospitality services to North America's premier events. A Sodexo company, Centerplate creates unique, locally inspired menus, best-in-class guest service, and one-of-a-kind experiences backed by world-class design and insights teams. Visit the company online, connect via Twitter @centerplate, Instagram @Centerplate_ or Facebook.com/centerplate.

