 

Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex Extends for 10+ Years with Centerplate

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 16:00  |  31   |   |   

BJCCA Board Also Expands Scope of Service to Now Include Protective Stadium, in a Landmark 12-Year Agreement

Birmingham, Ala, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center Authority and Centerplate, the leading hospitality partner to North America’s premier convention centers, today announced a long-term contract to continue serving guests at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex and Legacy Arena. The contract, approved by the BJCCA Board of Directors, maintains exclusivity at the complex through 2032 for all catering, food and beverage services for Centerplate and its parent company Sodexo.

As part of the agreement, Centerplate will also now service the new, state-of-the-art Protective Stadium, under the terms of a 12-year contract to line up with the convention center and arena.

“We are thrilled to continue working closely with the City of Birmingham, the BJCC, the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau and others to redefine the guest experience for all those who come to visit this thriving city center,” said Centerplate CEO Steve Pangburn. “Since beginning this relationship in 2018, our team has embedded itself in the local community through a focus on service, innovative design and partnerships with premium local, regional and national suppliers. We look forward to the future together.”

 

  • The BJCC is Alabama’s foremost convention, meeting and entertainment center. As a pillar of the local Birmingham economy and one of the city's premier gathering places, the venue hosts concerts, shows, local meetings, banquets, educational, cultural, religious and social functions.
  • Legacy Arena, the state’s largest indoor event space, is currently undergoing a $100M renovation that is slated to attract larger events in the future. The first and second rounds of the 2023 Division I men’s tournament and the 2025 Division I women’s basketball southern regional will play out inside the newly revamped venue.  
  • Protective Stadium is an under-construction multi-purpose stadium, also on the grounds of the Birmingham–Jefferson Convention Complex. When completed, it will have a capacity of 45,000 and serve as the home for UAB Football, sporting events and concerts. It will also host the opening and closing ceremony of the 2022 World Games.

“Centerplate and Sodexo have brought exceptional vision and talent to the table over the last few years, and we are very excited to work with them to continue enhancing the quality of services here in Birmingham,” added Tad Snider, Executive Director of the BJCC Authority. “The new improvements will focus on the fan experience, premium seating options, food and beverage and more.”

Centerplate commits to partnering with local restaurant partners to capture a true  taste of The Magic City, with everything from Southern staples like barbecue and biscuits to local craft brews and family-friendly staples. The city is home to an influx of talented chefs, who are adept at sourcing ingredients from the nearby Gulf of Mexico and fertile farmlands into memorable dishes.

 

About the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex

The Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex is Alabama’s foremost convention, meeting and entertainment center. It is home to two exhibition halls offering generous space for trade shows and exhibitions and three entertainment venues including the state’s largest Arena and Concert Hall. The BJCC campus also includes Alabama’s largest hotel in the 757-room Sheraton Birmingham as well as The Westin Birmingham Hotel and the Uptown Entertainment District. For more information about the BJCC, please visit www.bjcc.org.

About Centerplate

Centerplate is a leader in live event hospitality, "Making It Better To Be There" for more than 115 million guests each year at more than 200 prominent entertainment, sports and convention venues. From hosting VIPs at the Super Bowl to superheroes at Comic Con, the company provides hospitality services to North America's premier events. A Sodexo company, Centerplate creates unique, locally inspired menus, best-in-class guest service, and one-of-a-kind experiences backed by world-class design and insights teams. Visit the company online, connect via Twitter @centerplate, Instagram @Centerplate_ or Facebook.com/centerplate.

Attachments 

CONTACT: Paul Pettas
Centerplate
Paul.Pettas@Centerplate.com

Anna Jones
BJCC
Anna.Jones@bjcc.org

Sodexo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex Extends for 10+ Years with Centerplate BJCCA Board Also Expands Scope of Service to Now Include Protective Stadium, in a Landmark 12-Year AgreementBirmingham, Ala, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center Authority and Centerplate, the leading hospitality …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
FCA announces conditional special cash distribution
Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety
Generation Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Results From Marathon Drilling
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition
Liquidity contract half-yearly report as of Dec 31, 2020
PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings
AS Tallink Grupp statistics for December 2020 and the fourth quarter of the 2020 financial year
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:14 Uhr
Sodexo - Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights on December 31, 2020
22.12.20
Sodexo - January 12, 2021 Annual Ordinary Shareholders meeting - Conditions for participating in the meeting and for obtaining or consulting the preparatory documents
15.12.20
Sodexo: January 12, 2021 Annual Ordinary Shareholders Meeting to be held behind closed doors
11.12.20
Sodexo wins the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) 2020 Innovation Award
10.12.20
Sodexo joins CDP’s A List of global climate change leaders with key progress on its carbon strategy
07.12.20
Sodexo Recognized for its Leadership on Climate Change by Natural Resources Defense Council and the Humane Society of the United States

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.20
1
Sodexo funktioniert