Loncor Continues to Intersect Significant Gold Mineralization at its Adumbi Flagship Deposit
● Drill results include 28.00 metres grading 3.26 g/t and 20.30 metres at 2.83 g/t Au
TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loncor Resources Inc. ("Loncor" or the "Company") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF”; FSE: "LO51") is pleased to announce that the third core hole of a 7,000 metre drilling program at its Adumbi deposit has intersected significant gold intersections of 28.00 metres grading 3.26 g/t gold (including 4.90 metres grading 6.96 g/t Au and 3.53 metres grading 8.30 g/t Au) and 20.30 metres grading 2.83 g/t Au (including 6.55 metres grading 4.64 g/t Au and 2.30 metres grading 7.25 g/t Au) at its 84.68% owned Imbo Project in the eastern part of the Ngayu greenstone belt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (see Figure 1 below).
Mineralized sections are summarised in the table below:
|
Borehole
Number
|From (m)
|To (m)
|
Intersected
Width (m)
|Grade (g/t) Au
|LADD004
|429.00
|457.00
|28.00
|3.26
|LADD004
|Incl. 432.00
|436.90
|4.90
|6.96
|LADD004
|Incl. 450.62
|454.15
|3.53
|8.30
|LADD004
|473.80
|478.40
|4.60
|2.07
|LADD004
|505.85
|526.15
|20.30
|2.83
|LADD004
|Incl. 506.85
|513.40
|6.55
|4.64
|LADD004
|Incl. 523.85
|526.15
|2.30
|7.25
Borehole LADD004 had an inclination of minus 70 degrees and azimuth of 220 degrees at the start of hole and regular measurements of inclination and azimuth were taken at 30 metre intervals down the hole. All core was orientated and it is estimated that the true widths of the mineralised sections are 81% of the intersected width. All intercepted grades are uncut. LADD004 intersected the mineralized zone at a shallower depth than planned due to upward deflection of the borehole.
