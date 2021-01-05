Loncor Continues to Intersect Significant Gold Mineralization at its Adumbi Flagship Deposit

● Drill results include 28.00 metres grading 3.26 g/t and 20.30 metres at 2.83 g/t Au



TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loncor Resources Inc. ("Loncor" or the "Company") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF”; FSE: "LO51") is pleased to announce that the third core hole of a 7,000 metre drilling program at its Adumbi deposit has intersected significant gold intersections of 28.00 metres grading 3.26 g/t gold (including 4.90 metres grading 6.96 g/t Au and 3.53 metres grading 8.30 g/t Au) and 20.30 metres grading 2.83 g/t Au (including 6.55 metres grading 4.64 g/t Au and 2.30 metres grading 7.25 g/t Au) at its 84.68% owned Imbo Project in the eastern part of the Ngayu greenstone belt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (see Figure 1 below).

Mineralized sections are summarised in the table below: