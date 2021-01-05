Old National to announce fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings and hold conference call / webcast

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) will release details of its financial results for the fourth-quarter and the full-year 2020 on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, prior to the market opening. A conference call will be held at 9:00 a.m. (Central), 10:00 a.m. (Eastern) that same day to review these results, strategic developments and the Company’s financial outlook.



The audio webcast link, earnings release and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations page of Old National’s website prior to the beginning of the conference call. The webcast will be archived for 12 months, and an audio replay of the call will be available from Noon (Central) on January 19 through February 2. To access the audio replay, dial 1-855-859-2056, Conference ID Code 6389837.