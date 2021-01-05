 

Old National to announce fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings and hold conference call / webcast

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) will release details of its financial results for the fourth-quarter and the full-year 2020 on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, prior to the market opening. A conference call will be held at 9:00 a.m. (Central), 10:00 a.m. (Eastern) that same day to review these results, strategic developments and the Company’s financial outlook.

The audio webcast link, earnings release and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations page of Old National’s website prior to the beginning of the conference call. The webcast will be archived for 12 months, and an audio replay of the call will be available from Noon (Central) on January 19 through February 2. To access the audio replay, dial 1-855-859-2056, Conference ID Code 6389837.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $22.5 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for nine consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. This is an approach to business that we call The ONB Way. Today, Old National’s footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at www.oldnational.com.

Media: Kathy A. Schoettlin (812) 465-7269
Investors: Lynell J. Walton (812) 464-1366


