ThreeD Capital Acquires Securities of Electric Metals (USA) Ltd. through Two Private Placements and Sheldon Inwentash to become Chairman

In the first private placement, The Company has acquired 1,000,000 shares (the “Shares”) at a price of $0.20 per Share in EML.

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQB:IDKFF) a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to announce two investments, for a total of $530,000 in Electric Metals (USA) Ltd. (“EML ”), a multi-commodity US-based resource company focused on their 100% owned Corcoran Canyon Silver Project in Nevada and Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota.

In the second private placement, The Company has acquired 1,000,000 Subscription Receipts (the “Sub Receipts”) at a price of $0.33 per Sub Receipts. Each Sub Receipts will entitle ThreeD to receive one (1) common share of EML (a “Common Share”) and one-half (1/2) of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”), with each whole warrant exercisable at $0.60 per Warrant. The Warrants will expire two (2) years from the date of issuance.

EML signed a definitive scheme implementation agreement, effective 31st December 2020, with NBS Capital Inc. (“NBS”) (TSXV: NBS.P), as announced yesterday by NBS. Pursuant to this Agreement, NBS will acquire all of the shares of EML via share exchange for an equivalent number of NBS shares, which will result in EML becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of NBS. NBS will change its name change to Nevada Silver Corporation on closing of the proposed transaction, reflecting the focus of EML on its principal Nevada silver asset.

Sheldon Inwentash has also agreed to come on as Chairman of the Board of Directors to NBS, which will take effect upon the closing of the proposed transaction with NBS.

Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman and CEO of ThreeD Capital stated “ThreeD Capital prides itself on discovering great companies before they become known to the general investment community, and EML is no exception. With 100% ownership of a US-based primary silver-gold asset with existing resources and significant upside potential, I am confident EML will deliver exceptional value to IDK shareholders.”