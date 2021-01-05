 

ThreeD Capital Acquires Securities of Electric Metals (USA) Ltd. through Two Private Placements and Sheldon Inwentash to become Chairman

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 15:21  |  22   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQB:IDKFF) a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to announce two investments, for a total of $530,000 in Electric Metals (USA) Ltd. (“EML ”), a multi-commodity US-based resource company focused on their 100% owned Corcoran Canyon Silver Project in Nevada and Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota.

In the first private placement, The Company has acquired 1,000,000 shares (the “Shares”) at a price of $0.20 per Share in EML.

In the second private placement, The Company has acquired 1,000,000 Subscription Receipts (the “Sub Receipts”) at a price of $0.33 per Sub Receipts. Each Sub Receipts will entitle ThreeD to receive one (1) common share of EML (a “Common Share”) and one-half (1/2) of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”), with each whole warrant exercisable at $0.60 per Warrant. The Warrants will expire two (2) years from the date of issuance.

EML signed a definitive scheme implementation agreement, effective 31st December 2020, with NBS Capital Inc. (“NBS”) (TSXV: NBS.P), as announced yesterday by NBS. Pursuant to this Agreement, NBS will acquire all of the shares of EML via share exchange for an equivalent number of NBS shares, which will result in EML becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of NBS. NBS will change its name change to Nevada Silver Corporation on closing of the proposed transaction, reflecting the focus of EML on its principal Nevada silver asset.

Sheldon Inwentash has also agreed to come on as Chairman of the Board of Directors to NBS, which will take effect upon the closing of the proposed transaction with NBS.

Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman and CEO of ThreeD Capital stated “ThreeD Capital prides itself on discovering great companies before they become known to the general investment community, and EML is no exception. With 100% ownership of a US-based primary silver-gold asset with existing resources and significant upside potential, I am confident EML will deliver exceptional value to IDK shareholders.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ThreeD Capital Acquires Securities of Electric Metals (USA) Ltd. through Two Private Placements and Sheldon Inwentash to become Chairman TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQB:IDKFF) a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
FCA announces conditional special cash distribution
Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety
Generation Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Results From Marathon Drilling
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition
Liquidity contract half-yearly report as of Dec 31, 2020
PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings
CLC Producing Winterized Cannabis Oil in Commercial Quantities, Characterized by a Unique Terpene ...
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe