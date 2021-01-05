McChip Resources Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

The declaration and payment of dividends is at the discretion of the board of directors of the Company and any future declaration of dividends will depend on the Corporation's financial results, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the board of directors of the Corporation.

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McChip Resources Inc. (MCS-X) is pleased to announce the declaration of a cash dividend in the amount of $0.04 per common share, payable on January 21, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 14, 2021, This dividend is designated by the Company to be an ineligible dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial or territorial legislation .

For further information please contact:

Edward G. Dumond

Corporate Secretary

McChip Resources Inc.

Telephone 416.814.3155

Fax 416.814.3965

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements in this news release constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information contained in forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “are expected”, “is forecast”, “is targeted”, “approximately”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “projects”, “continue”, “estimate”, “believe” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. This news release contains forward-looking information regarding: (i) the expectations relating to whether a transaction will be consummated, including, without limitation, whether conditions to the consummation of the transaction will be satisfied, or the timing for completing the transaction; and (ii) expectations for the effects of the transaction or the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives, including the effects of unexpected costs, liabilities or delays, and if the transaction is completed, the ability of the Company to allocate the net proceeds as stated above. Forward-looking information involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which, if incorrect, may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company, including, without limitation, the risks that the transaction as described in the Agreement may not be completed and the parties may be unable to realize on the anticipated benefits of the transaction. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company’s most recent management's discussion and analysis, as well as other public disclosure documents that can be accessed under the issuer profile of “McChip Resources Inc.” on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company’s reasonable expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.