 

SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 16:20  |  31   |   |   

Bid date, 2021-01-08
Bid Submission Date 2021-01-08
Bid times 10.30-11.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Offered Amount 50 billion SEK
Maximum Permitted Bid Volume 12.5 billion SEK from an individual bidder
Settlement Date 2021-01-12
Minimum Permitted Bid Volume 10 million SEK per bid
Final Repayment Date 2025-01-13
Maximum Allocation 25 per cent of Offered Amount
Allocation Time No later than 11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Repayment Date 2022-01-12
Option Repayment Date 1 2023-01-12
Option Repayment Date 2 2024-01-12
Interest rate The Riksbank´s applicable repo rate
Additional interest rate 0.10 per cent
Confirmation of bids to e-mail eol@riksbank.se

Stockholm, 2021-01-05

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING Bid date, 2021-01-08Bid Submission Date2021-01-08Bid times10.30-11.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid dateOffered Amount50 billion SEKMaximum Permitted Bid Volume12.5 billion SEK from an individual bidderSettlement Date2021-01-12Minimum Permitted Bid Volume10 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Generation Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Results From Marathon Drilling
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition
PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings
Liquidity contract half-yearly report as of Dec 31, 2020
CLC Producing Winterized Cannabis Oil in Commercial Quantities, Characterized by a Unique Terpene ...
AS Tallink Grupp statistics for December 2020 and the fourth quarter of the 2020 financial year
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe