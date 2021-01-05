Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson PLC
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 05.01.2021, 16:20 | 53 | 0 |
Ap19
FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
- KEY INFORMATION
|Name of person dealing (Note 1)
|Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP
|Company dealt in
|Willis Towers Watson PLC
|Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
|US$0.000304635 ordinary shares
|Date of dealing
|2021-01-04
- INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
- Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|1,993,651.00
|1.5466
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|Total
|1,993,651.00
|1.5466
- Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
|Class of relevant security:
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1) Relevant securities
|(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|Total
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0