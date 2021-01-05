Conversion Labs Appoints Digital Marketing Executive, Bryant Hussey, as Chief Digital Officer

Hussey brings to Conversion Labs more than 20 years of executive experience at direct-to-consumer and eCommerce companies, translating business goals into successful marketing campaigns. He specializes in lead generation, funnel optimization and customer retention that maximizes customer lifetime value and lowers cost per acquisition.

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLB), a direct-to-consumer telemedicine company, has appointed digital marketing expert and industry thought-leader, Bryant Hussey , to the new position of chief digital officer. He will lead the company’s marketing and customer retention efforts, as well as help launch new or enhanced telemedicine products, improve unit economics, and maximize patient lifetime value.

Hussey previously served as chief digital officer at Advanced Vita Supplements (AVS), a direct response nutraceutical company and an official global licensee of Playboy Enterprise’s sexual wellness supplements. At AVS, he was responsible for creating targeted campaigns that increased brand awareness and customer conversions, and he led the launch of the company’s subscription-based business.

Prior to AVS, Hussey was vice president of Atlantic Coast Brands, an ‘Inc. 500’ omni-channel international beauty company that has serviced more than 10 million customers worldwide and generated $1 billion in revenue overall. He led the company’s digital marketing campaigns for its hair regrowth system for women which attracted more than 1 million customers and generated $500 million in revenue. He also grew Atlantic’s subscription-based business, adding 60,000 subscriptions per month on average over nine years.

“Online advertising that drives subscriptions is key to our growth strategy and building shareholder value, making Bryant’s proven success in this arena a perfect fit for Conversion Labs,” stated Conversion Labs CEO, Justin Schreiber. “Bryant has shown to be especially adept at evaluating the trends in the global consumer markets, and creating online marketing campaigns that effectively address them.

“We expect his knowledge and experience to help us fully optimize our digital marketing strategies and extract maximum value from our growing line of telemedicine products that address large and underserved markets. This includes the near-term launch of a new brand extension for our popular Rex MD line for men’s health that addresses additional medical indications.”