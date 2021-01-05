 

Telecom Service Assurance Market Size USD 6990 Million by 2026 at CAGR of 5.8% - Valuates Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.01.2021, 16:30  |  79   |   |   

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Telecom Service Assurance Market is Segmented by Type (On-Premises, Cloud), by Application (Professional services, Planning and consulting, Operations and maintenance, System integration, Managed services), , Key Vendors and Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Service Providers Category.

Valuates_Reports_Logo

The global Telecom Service Assurance market size is projected to reach USD 6990 Million by 2026, from USD 4972.5 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of telecom service assurance market size are growing mobile subscriber base, rising need for high optimization and increased cost savings, ability to measure the performance of a service & Quality of Service (QoS), and large-scale implementation of Software-defined networking (SDN) and Network function virtualization (NFV).

The report offers a comprehensive Telecom Service Assurance Market forecast and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2021-2026. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by players for the period 2021-2026.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on TSA Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-34G2141/Global_Telecom_Service_Assurance 

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE TELECOM SERVICE ASSURANCE MARKET SIZE 

The rising smartphone and other mobile device penetration are expected to drive the growth of telecom service assurance market size. The growing use of smartphones and tablets worldwide has contributed to an unprecedented rise in wireless data traffic, fueling the need for telecommunications service assurance (TSA) services and solutions to handle the increasing volume of traffic.

Telecom service assurance is a collection of processes & policies by the communication service provider to ensure that the service provided across the network meets the predefined service quality mark for a better customer experience. The increasing demand for cost-saving and high optimization strategies, along with the ability to measure the performance and quality of the service, are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the Telecom service assurance market size.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Telecom Service Assurance Market Size USD 6990 Million by 2026 at CAGR of 5.8% - Valuates Reports BANGALORE, India, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Telecom Service Assurance Market is Segmented by Type (On-Premises, Cloud), by Application (Professional services, Planning and consulting, Operations and maintenance, System integration, Managed …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qiwi plc and Certain Officers - ...
vivo Announces Comprehensive Developer Platform Upgrades at VDC 2020
Iridium Edge Solar Provides Upgraded Capabilities for Satellite IoT Tracking and Asset Management
Angell appoints PURPLE to handle communications in the UK & Europe
Mammazentrum Hamburg selects DigniCap Delta for upgraded scalp cooling therapy
Kanazawa University research: Master designers: Architects of the brain revealed
Mobile Ad Platform Mintegral Receives ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security Management
Electronic Shelf Label Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 2.40 Billion by 2027 at CAGR 15.9% - ...
Markel hires Trevor Gandy to lead talent, diversity, and inclusion initiatives
Titel
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
The Real Reason Big Tech Dominated The Market In 2020
The World's First New Year's Eve Party in the Metaverse
Novel Approaches are Required to Satisfy Demand for Comprehensive Cybersecurity
RedHill Biopharma Announces Positive Top-Line Safety and Efficacy Data from Phase 2 COVID-19 Study ...
Smart Cities Pivot to Water, Reports IDTechEx
SDRL - Seadrill Announces Forbearance Agreement
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Talkpool completes the sale of its IoT network to Netmore and ensures national coverage for its ...
IWBI, SandSi Announce Partnership to Increase Health and Safety within Global Sports Industry
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods