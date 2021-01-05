Telecom Service Assurance Market Size USD 6990 Million by 2026 at CAGR of 5.8% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Telecom Service Assurance Market is Segmented by Type (On-Premises, Cloud), by Application (Professional services, Planning and consulting, Operations and maintenance, System integration, Managed services), , Key Vendors and Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Service Providers Category.

The global Telecom Service Assurance market size is projected to reach USD 6990 Million by 2026, from USD 4972.5 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of telecom service assurance market size are growing mobile subscriber base, rising need for high optimization and increased cost savings, ability to measure the performance of a service & Quality of Service (QoS), and large-scale implementation of Software-defined networking (SDN) and Network function virtualization (NFV).

The report offers a comprehensive Telecom Service Assurance Market forecast and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2021-2026. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by players for the period 2021-2026.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE TELECOM SERVICE ASSURANCE MARKET SIZE

The rising smartphone and other mobile device penetration are expected to drive the growth of telecom service assurance market size. The growing use of smartphones and tablets worldwide has contributed to an unprecedented rise in wireless data traffic, fueling the need for telecommunications service assurance (TSA) services and solutions to handle the increasing volume of traffic.

Telecom service assurance is a collection of processes & policies by the communication service provider to ensure that the service provided across the network meets the predefined service quality mark for a better customer experience. The increasing demand for cost-saving and high optimization strategies, along with the ability to measure the performance and quality of the service, are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the Telecom service assurance market size.