Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.01.2021 / 16:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Eggenberger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ALLGEIER SE

b) LEI
529900IQAYRZIGKOJL63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS633

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.1500 EUR 823.45 EUR
19.2500 EUR 3984.75 EUR
19.2500 EUR 4061.75 EUR
19.3000 EUR 193.00 EUR
19.3000 EUR 3686.30 EUR
19.3000 EUR 2123.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.2646 EUR 14872.2500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-04; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Turquoise Europe, 1stListing
MIC: TRQX


05.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ALLGEIER SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Internet: http://www.allgeier.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64182  05.01.2021 



