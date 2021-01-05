

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.01.2021 / 16:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Christian Last name(s): Eggenberger

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ALLGEIER SE

b) LEI

529900IQAYRZIGKOJL63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2GS633

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 19.1500 EUR 823.45 EUR 19.2500 EUR 3984.75 EUR 19.2500 EUR 4061.75 EUR 19.3000 EUR 193.00 EUR 19.3000 EUR 3686.30 EUR 19.3000 EUR 2123.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 19.2646 EUR 14872.2500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-04; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Turquoise Europe, 1stListing MIC: TRQX

