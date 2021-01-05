 

G4S plc Notification of Major Shareholding

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 16:53  |  56   |   |   

5 January 2021

G4S PLC

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR SHAREHOLDING

The company was notified on 4 January 2021 by Credit Suisse Group AG that following a disposal of voting rights on 30 December 2020, it now holds less than 5% of the company’s total voting rights.

Celine Barroche
Company Secretary              

           

For further enquiries, please contact:

Helen Parris

  		Director of Investor
Relations 		+44 (0) 207 9633189
Media enquiries    
Sophie McMillan Head of media +44 (0) 759 5523483
Press office   +44 (0) 207 9633333

Notes to Editors:
G4S is the world’s leading global, integrated security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets. 
G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. After taking account of the businesses being sold in the year, G4S is active in around 85 countries and has around 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.


G4S Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

G4S plc Notification of Major Shareholding 5 January 2021 G4S PLC NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR SHAREHOLDING The company was notified on 4 January 2021 by Credit Suisse Group AG that following a disposal of voting rights on 30 December 2020, it now holds less than 5% of the company’s total voting …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Generation Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Results From Marathon Drilling
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition
PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings
Liquidity contract half-yearly report as of Dec 31, 2020
CLC Producing Winterized Cannabis Oil in Commercial Quantities, Characterized by a Unique Terpene ...
AS Tallink Grupp statistics for December 2020 and the fourth quarter of the 2020 financial year
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:53 Uhr
Notification of Major Holdings
08:00 Uhr
Allied Universal – Offer Document Published
31.12.20
Financial Calendar 2021
31.12.20
Allied Universal Offer - Update on Financing Arrangements
18.12.20
Notification of Major Holdings
17.12.20
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholdings
16.12.20
Extension of Cash Offer for G4S plc
16.12.20
G4S plc: Notification of Major Shareholdings
14.12.20
Allied Universal Offer: Update on Offer-related Arrangements
09.12.20
G4S plc: GardaWorld Sets Aside No Increase Statement