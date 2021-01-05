SEER SIGNS MOU WITH US-BASED BWAB INC., AND ITS EUROPEAN-BASED AFFILIATES FOR INTERNATIONAL ROLLOUT OF SEER’S TECHNOLOGIES

The parties are exploring options to form a new entity, SEER Corp. International, to leverage BWAB’s funding capabilities, global connections and key personnel in order to monetize SEER’s existing IP portfolio internationally, as well as identify strategic acquisitions of other value-add technologies to build an international, best-in-class portfolio of environmental solutions.



BROOMFIELD, CO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (SEER) (OTCQB: SENR ), a provider of environmental, renewable fuels and industrial waste stream IP, services and management, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with BWAB, Inc., ( www.bwab.com ), a Denver-based, energy, infrastructure and investment company, to create a new entity, SEER Corp. International (“SCI”), to be owned 50/50 by SEER and BWAB. BWAB and its European affiliates are exploring opportunities to fund these roll-out and commercialization initiatives. SEER will not be expected to provide funding for the international rollout objectives. Under the proposed terms, SCI will then work with BWAB’s international affiliated companies to add value to SCI and accelerate the monetization of SEER’s assets internationally.

After extensive negotiations and due diligence, the parties agreed that the currently owned technologies and IP assets of SEER are well positioned to further many of the European government objectives and address various environmental issues being faced by most of the European countries and neighboring regions.

“The BWAB consortium in Europe, with its senior executives, engineers, and other key personnel, is a perfect fit to advance SEER’s international goals,” said J. John Combs, SEER’s Chairman and CEO. “Until now SEER has maintained its focus on technology development and rollout in the US, while being vigilant for opportunities to effectively pursue its international objectives and penetrate the enormous markets that exist in Europe and beyond. It is hard to imagine a better group of senior executives with vast experience in and around the environmental markets being targeted by SEER. The group also has senior engineers with decades of experience in the exact fields into which SEER is selling, such as renewable energy from landfills and digesters, innovative waste destruction, oil & gas field emission control, and others,” said Combs.