 

Skeljungur hf. Results of the takeover bid by Strengur hf. to shareholders of Skeljungur hf.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 16:59  |  57   |   |   

On 6 December 2020 Strengur hf. made a takeover bid to the shareholders of Skeljungur hf. as provided for in Chapters X and XI of the Act No. 108/2007 on Securities Transactions, on the terms and conditions laid down in the offer document issued on that date. The offer period expired at 4:00 pm on 4 January 2021. Shareholders holding a total of 50,744,588 shares in Skeljungur hf. accepted the takeover bid, equivalent to 2.56% of the total issued shares in the company.

Strengur hf. and related parties held voting rights for 754.639.578 shares in Skeljungur, or 38.00% of the votes in the company, prior to the takeover bid and will hold 40.56% of the votes once settlement has been made or 41.6% of the votes adjusted for own shares. Arion Bank Corporate Finance and Islandsbanki Corporate Finance managed the offer process on behalf of Strengur hf. Payment will be made to those offerees who accepted the takeover bid, no later than Monday 11 January 2021.

"In an offer summary, subsequent statements to the market and at meetings of Strengur's advisors with other shareholders, Strengur has described its plans in detail. With the offer, those shareholders who did not share that vision had the opportunity to sell their shares at a premium to the price on the last trading day before the offer was made. Strengur thanks other shareholders for the trust and faith they have in the journey that has been announced, and Strengur will, by virtue of its votes, execute that vision for the benefit of all shareholders," says Jón Ásgeir Jóhannesson, Chairman of Strengur hf. and Skeljungur hf.




Skeljungur hf. Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Skeljungur hf. Results of the takeover bid by Strengur hf. to shareholders of Skeljungur hf. On 6 December 2020 Strengur hf. made a takeover bid to the shareholders of Skeljungur hf. as provided for in Chapters X and XI of the Act No. 108/2007 on Securities Transactions, on the terms and conditions laid down in the offer document issued on …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Generation Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Results From Marathon Drilling
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition
PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings
Liquidity contract half-yearly report as of Dec 31, 2020
CLC Producing Winterized Cannabis Oil in Commercial Quantities, Characterized by a Unique Terpene ...
AS Tallink Grupp statistics for December 2020 and the fourth quarter of the 2020 financial year
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:42 Uhr
Skeljungur hf.: Advertisement from the Nomination Committee of Skeljungur on candidacy to the Board of Directors of Skeljungur hf.
29.12.20
Skeljungur hf.: Major shareholder announcement - Stefnir hf.
21.12.20
Skeljungur hf.: Report of the Board of Directors of Skeljungur hf. on the take-over bid made by Strengur hf. to the shareholders of Skeljungur hf.
15.12.20
Skeljungur hf.: Questions and answers regarding takeover bid of Strengur hf. to the shareholders of Skeljungs hf.
07.12.20
Skeljungur hf.: Transaction of related party
07.12.20
Skeljungur hf.: Transaction of related party