The "Gift from Qingdao" program is expected to become an annual campaign in Qingdao in the future
Qingdao, China (ots/PRNewswire) - Sponsored by the Publicity Department of CPC
Qingdao Committee and Qingdao Bureau of Culture and Tourism, organized by
Qingdao Daily Group (QDG), and co-organized by Qingdao Shinan District Office of
Culture and Tourism and QDG Liangyou Books, the 2021 "Gift from Qingdao" program
was launched on January 1, 2021, to distribute 10,000 mystery boxes to citizens
and tourists in Qingdao in the hope of helping them know better about the city's
scenery, attractions, spirit, and hospitality to visitors from all directions.
On the first day of 2021, at 10am, a volunteer team consisting of writers,
artists, Communist Youth League members and ordinary citizens walked onto the
Trestle Bridge (one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in Qingdao) to
distribute the mystery boxes to the passersby. The program's launching ceremony
was originally scheduled to take place there, but was canceled due to the
precautions against COVID-19. However, this made the gift-giving more
surprising.
"I've received gifts from my family, lover, and friends, but it was the first
time that I received a gift from a city. What a special love confession!" said a
young tourist from Shanghai.
"The gift is so exquisite and creative. I've been moved by the city's sincere
welcome," said Miss Wang from Shenzhen.
Five young people from Shandong province's Tai'an and Liaocheng, Shanxi
province's Datong, Sichuan province's Liangshan, and Anhui province's Chaohu,
who entered a university in Qingdao after the 2020 national college entrance
exam, also expressed their gratitude and blessings for the city.
It is learnt that the program attracted 100 Qingdao-native writers, artists,
exhibition planners, and movie stars who are living in and outside Qingdao to
make short videos as endorsers for the city. In their videos, they hold the
"blue gift box" in their hands to introduce the program to the viewers.
Different recipients could find different gifts in the mystery boxes they got.
It might be a book about the city's culture and folk customs, a ticket for a
local museum, or a beautiful postcard designed based on the wood engraving
picture titled "My Qingdao" created by Qingdao-born artist Jiang Yongjie for the
program. Besides, each of them could get a Red Run apple, a specialty of
Qingdao's Baoshan Town.
It is reported that the "Gift from Qingdao" program is expected to become an
annual campaign in Qingdao in the future. The city in robust development will
prepare more gifts to give more surprises to both local citizens and guests from
other places.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1394895/Gift_From_Qingdao_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1394896/Gift_From_Qingdao_2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245709/Qingdao_Logo.jpg
Contact: Ms. Zhu Yiling
Tel: +86-532-85911619
Website: http://www.qingdaochina.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/qingdaocity
Twitter: https://twitter.com/loveqingdao
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/135190/4805072
