 

The "Gift from Qingdao" program is expected to become an annual campaign in Qingdao in the future

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
05.01.2021, 17:15  |  41   |   |   

Qingdao, China (ots/PRNewswire) - Sponsored by the Publicity Department of CPC
Qingdao Committee and Qingdao Bureau of Culture and Tourism, organized by
Qingdao Daily Group (QDG), and co-organized by Qingdao Shinan District Office of
Culture and Tourism and QDG Liangyou Books, the 2021 "Gift from Qingdao" program
was launched on January 1, 2021, to distribute 10,000 mystery boxes to citizens
and tourists in Qingdao in the hope of helping them know better about the city's
scenery, attractions, spirit, and hospitality to visitors from all directions.

On the first day of 2021, at 10am, a volunteer team consisting of writers,
artists, Communist Youth League members and ordinary citizens walked onto the
Trestle Bridge (one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in Qingdao) to
distribute the mystery boxes to the passersby. The program's launching ceremony
was originally scheduled to take place there, but was canceled due to the
precautions against COVID-19. However, this made the gift-giving more
surprising.

"I've received gifts from my family, lover, and friends, but it was the first
time that I received a gift from a city. What a special love confession!" said a
young tourist from Shanghai.

"The gift is so exquisite and creative. I've been moved by the city's sincere
welcome," said Miss Wang from Shenzhen.

Five young people from Shandong province's Tai'an and Liaocheng, Shanxi
province's Datong, Sichuan province's Liangshan, and Anhui province's Chaohu,
who entered a university in Qingdao after the 2020 national college entrance
exam, also expressed their gratitude and blessings for the city.

It is learnt that the program attracted 100 Qingdao-native writers, artists,
exhibition planners, and movie stars who are living in and outside Qingdao to
make short videos as endorsers for the city. In their videos, they hold the
"blue gift box" in their hands to introduce the program to the viewers.

Different recipients could find different gifts in the mystery boxes they got.
It might be a book about the city's culture and folk customs, a ticket for a
local museum, or a beautiful postcard designed based on the wood engraving
picture titled "My Qingdao" created by Qingdao-born artist Jiang Yongjie for the
program. Besides, each of them could get a Red Run apple, a specialty of
Qingdao's Baoshan Town.

It is reported that the "Gift from Qingdao" program is expected to become an
annual campaign in Qingdao in the future. The city in robust development will
prepare more gifts to give more surprises to both local citizens and guests from
other places.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1394895/Gift_From_Qingdao_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1394896/Gift_From_Qingdao_2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245709/Qingdao_Logo.jpg

Contact: Ms. Zhu Yiling
Tel: +86-532-85911619
Website: http://www.qingdaochina.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/qingdaocity
Twitter: https://twitter.com/loveqingdao

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/135190/4805072
OTS: Stadt Qingdao


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The "Gift from Qingdao" program is expected to become an annual campaign in Qingdao in the future Sponsored by the Publicity Department of CPC Qingdao Committee and Qingdao Bureau of Culture and Tourism, organized by Qingdao Daily Group (QDG), and co-organized by Qingdao Shinan District Office of Culture and Tourism and QDG Liangyou Books, the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Datenvolumen in Handytarifen ist achtmal so groß wie der übliche Verbrauch
CeramTec Group acquires Dentalpoint AG to expand its ceramic Medtech leadership (FOTO)
CeramTec-Gruppe erwirbt Dentalpoint AG / Unternehmensgruppe erweitert keramische ...
Mit diesen sieben Finanzvorsätzen 2021 Tausende Euro sparen (FOTO)
Vorerst keine Mehrwertsteuererhöhung bei Lidl
Clarios ernennt Dr. Werner Benade zum neuen Europachef (FOTO)
EU-Ranking: Huawei global auf Platz drei der innovativsten Unternehmen
November 2020: Erwerbstätigkeit sinkt leicht gegenüber dem Vormonat / Erwerbstätigenzahl weiter ...
Post-Pandemie-Preisschock, Kommentar zu den Inflationserwartungen von Stefan Reccius
Einzelhandelsumsatz im Jahr 2020 voraussichtlich 4,1 % höher als 2019 / Einzelhandelsumsatz im ...
Titel
Studie: Geplante Pflegereform könnte die Zahl der Sozialhilfeempfänger um ein Drittel senken
Bedeutender Schritt für die digitale Versorgung: BITMARCK und RISE stellen elektronische Patientenakte (ePA) für 87 Krankenkassen bereit
Datenvolumen in Handytarifen ist achtmal so groß wie der übliche Verbrauch
ALDI unterstützt zwei neue Startups (FOTO)
EANS-Adhoc: Landes-Hypothekenbank Steiermark AG / Abgabe von Standorten außerhalb von Graz
Krankenkasse: Bis zu 438 Euro Sparpotenzial beim Zusatzbeitrag
Waterland unterstützt Zusammenschluss von MEDIAN mit britischer Gruppe Priory zur Schaffung ...
CGTN: Nach dem "außergewöhnlichen" Jahr 2020, was sind Xi Jinpings Erwartungen ...
Preise für Super und Diesel steigen zum Jahresende / Kraftstoffe ab 2021 um zehn bis elf Cent teurer - ADAC: Preise vergleichen (FOTO)
CeramTec Group acquires Dentalpoint AG to expand its ceramic Medtech leadership (FOTO)
Titel
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
Studie: Geplante Pflegereform könnte die Zahl der Sozialhilfeempfänger um ein Drittel senken
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Berufsbildung schafft Chancen: KfW unterstützt syrische Flüchtlingskinder und heimische Bevölkerung in aufnehmenden ...
Ripple ist erledigt / Kommentar zu Kryptowährungen von Björn Godenrath
Vodafone Deutschland übertrifft mit 16 Millionen Nutzern eigene 5G-Ausbauziele - Vodafone-Chef Ametsreiter: "Datenvolumen ist über Nacht explodiert"
Ohne Kükentöten: ALDI startet Umstellung des Eier-Sortiments (FOTO)
Bürgermeister appellieren: Längere Öffnungszeiten bis zum Lockdown
Handwerkspräsident Wollseifer: Schwund der Ausbildung ist besorgniserregend
Chatbot Studie 2020: Sparkassen und Volksbanken schlagen Fintech: Chatbots mit NLU-Technologie schneiden am besten ab
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:48 Uhr
DOW Inc.: Meine Top Aktie aus dem DOW Index!
17:45 Uhr
BPI zur Impfstoffdiskussion: Nur gemeinsam zu lösen (FOTO)
17:43 Uhr
Loncor Resources durchschneidet in seiner Vorzeigelagerstätte Adumbi
17:43 Uhr
Bitcoin: Die digitale Religion
17:42 Uhr
Voltalia SA launches its inaugural green bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANEs Vertes) due 2025 for a nominal amount of approx. €200 million
17:41 Uhr
Merkels Agenda setzt auf China ohne USA – ein in Hektik gestrickter Vertrag soll es richten
17:39 Uhr
ROUNDUP 2/Umarmung in der Wüste:  Katar und Golfnachbarn beenden ihren Streit
17:38 Uhr
Wirtschaft: DAX lässt nach - Henkel hinten
17:38 Uhr
Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast
17:36 Uhr
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 19. Januar 2021