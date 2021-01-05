The "Gift from Qingdao" program is expected to become an annual campaign in Qingdao in the future

Qingdao, China (ots/PRNewswire) - Sponsored by the Publicity Department of CPC

Qingdao Committee and Qingdao Bureau of Culture and Tourism, organized by

Qingdao Daily Group (QDG), and co-organized by Qingdao Shinan District Office of

Culture and Tourism and QDG Liangyou Books, the 2021 "Gift from Qingdao" program

was launched on January 1, 2021, to distribute 10,000 mystery boxes to citizens

and tourists in Qingdao in the hope of helping them know better about the city's

scenery, attractions, spirit, and hospitality to visitors from all directions.



On the first day of 2021, at 10am, a volunteer team consisting of writers,

artists, Communist Youth League members and ordinary citizens walked onto the

Trestle Bridge (one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in Qingdao) to

distribute the mystery boxes to the passersby. The program's launching ceremony

was originally scheduled to take place there, but was canceled due to the

precautions against COVID-19. However, this made the gift-giving more

surprising.







time that I received a gift from a city. What a special love confession!" said a

young tourist from Shanghai.



"The gift is so exquisite and creative. I've been moved by the city's sincere

welcome," said Miss Wang from Shenzhen.



Five young people from Shandong province's Tai'an and Liaocheng, Shanxi

province's Datong, Sichuan province's Liangshan, and Anhui province's Chaohu,

who entered a university in Qingdao after the 2020 national college entrance

exam, also expressed their gratitude and blessings for the city.



It is learnt that the program attracted 100 Qingdao-native writers, artists,

exhibition planners, and movie stars who are living in and outside Qingdao to

make short videos as endorsers for the city. In their videos, they hold the

"blue gift box" in their hands to introduce the program to the viewers.



Different recipients could find different gifts in the mystery boxes they got.

It might be a book about the city's culture and folk customs, a ticket for a

local museum, or a beautiful postcard designed based on the wood engraving

picture titled "My Qingdao" created by Qingdao-born artist Jiang Yongjie for the

program. Besides, each of them could get a Red Run apple, a specialty of

Qingdao's Baoshan Town.



It is reported that the "Gift from Qingdao" program is expected to become an

annual campaign in Qingdao in the future. The city in robust development will

prepare more gifts to give more surprises to both local citizens and guests from

other places.



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1394895/Gift_From_Qingdao_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1394896/Gift_From_Qingdao_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245709/Qingdao_Logo.jpg



Contact: Ms. Zhu Yiling

Tel: +86-532-85911619

Website: http://www.qingdaochina.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/qingdaocity

Twitter: https://twitter.com/loveqingdao



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/135190/4805072

OTS: Stadt Qingdao





