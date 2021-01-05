 

Nevada State Bank Claims “Best in State” Honor for Fourth Straight Year

For the last four years, Nevada State Bank has earned top honors in popular reader polls throughout Nevada. That successful run continued in 2020.

Nevada State Bank continued its claim as the “best” in its business throughout the Silver State, winning Gold for Best Bank in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Best of Las Vegas contest announced December 13. In addition, NSB took Silver for Best Wealth Management and Bronze for Best Mortgage Lender.

In Northern Nevada, Nevada State Bank was announced as Best Bank/SBA Lender by Northern Nevada Business Weekly “Best in Business” contest polls December 30.

The bank also won three 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards that were announced in October. Readers of the Elko Daily Free Press selected the bank as the Silver winner in both the Best Bank and Best Customer Service – Finance & Professional categories, as well as a Silver winner for Best Mortgage Lender and Bronze winner for Best Lender – Commercial and Consumer.

“Once again, we’re excited and proud to claim ‘Best in State’ honors for Nevada State Bank. This is the fourth year in a row that our clients across Nevada have recognized our high standards of service,” said Terry Shirey, president and CEO of Nevada State Bank. “We’ve been serving Nevada families and businesses for 61 years, and I am so proud of how our colleagues have continued their extraordinary service and commitment to serving our communities through a year unlike any other. I appreciate each and every one of them for the dedication they have shown in a very difficult time.”

About Nevada State Bank (@nevadastatebank)

Nevada State Bank, a division of Zions Bancorporation, N.A., was founded on Dec. 9, 1959. The full-service bank offers a complete range of consumer, private, and business banking services. Nevada State Bank’s colleagues regularly volunteer in their communities and have been dedicated to helping make Nevada a better place to live for the last 60 years. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices (NASDAQ: ZION). For more information on Nevada State Bank, call 775-852-6611 or visit www.nsbank.com.

A division of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Member FDIC.

