Leader in AR Technology Graduates Public Listing to NEO Exchange

NEO is excited to welcome Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”), a leader in Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, as they upgrade their public listing to the NEO Exchange. Following a voluntary delisting from the Canadian Securities Exchange, Nextech began trading today on the NEO Exchange under the symbol NEO:NTAR .

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (NEO:NTAR), a leader in Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, participates in a digital market open to celebrate their launch today on the NEO Exchange. Nextech is now available for trading under the symbol NEO:NTAR. (Photo: Business Wire)

With an anticipated market capitalization of $470 million CDN, Nextech provides virtual and augmented reality experience technologies and services for eCommerce, education, conferences, and events, and boasts an impressive client roster, including Amazon, Unesco, TedX, Dell Technologies, IBM, Telus, Ryerson University, NBA, and NHL among others.

On July 2, 2020, Nextech filed an application to list with the NASDAQ Capital Market, which the Company anticipates will occur in early 2021. Along with the graduation from the CSE to the NEO Exchange, Nextech is positioning its common shares to be traded on two senior exchanges in Canada and the United States, providing exposure to an increased number of retail and institutional investors across North America.

“Nextech’s market capitalization grew significantly in 2020, and it’s become more important than ever for our primary listing exchange to support our continued growth,” commented Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech. “As an innovative, futuristic, and senior stock exchange, NEO offers added liquidity and exposure to institutional investors which simply isn’t available on the junior exchanges. And their service and support are second to none in the industry. We have worked closely with the NEO team to make this transition both seamless and efficient, and we are excited to work together as we pursue aggressive expansion plans going forward.”

Investors can trade shares of Nextech (NEO:NTAR, OTCQB:NEXCF, and FRA:N29) through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.

“Nextech’s listing on the NEO Exchange is the perfect springboard for a brand new year, and it’s a great example of some recent trends that we are proud to share,” remarked Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. “Not only is Nextech yet another up-listing in a wave of recent graduations and migrations from other exchanges, but it is also a rapidly-growing change-maker in the technology space, like several other recent NEO listings. As quality companies like Nextech recognize the value of our unique liquidity solutions and enhanced service offering, their decision to list with NEO becomes an obvious one. We look forward to championing Nextech’s continued success as their listing partner of choice.”