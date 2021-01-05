 

ALSTOM SA Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital as at 31 December 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 17:06  |  44   |   |   

5 January 2021

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares
forming the share capital as at 31 December 2020

Information pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce and articles 223-16 and 223-11 of the AMF General regulation (Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers)

Date Number of shares with a nominal value of €7 Gross number of
voting rights
31 December 2020 295,012,799 318,878,519


  About Alstom    
Leading the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, Alstom develops and markets integrated systems that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom offers a complete range of equipment and services, from high-speed trains, metros, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom recorded sales of €8.2 billion and booked orders of €9.9 billion in the 2019/20 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 38,900 people.  
 
  Contacts Press:
Coralie COLLET - Tel.: +33 (0)1 57 06 18 81
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com

Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (0)1 57 06 67 74
samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com

Investor relations:
Julie MOREL - Tel.: +33 (0)6 67 61 88 58
julie.morel@alstomgroup.com

 

 

  		 

 

Attachment


Alstom Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ALSTOM SA Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital as at 31 December 2020 5 January 2021 Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and sharesforming the share capital as at 31 December 2020 Information pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce and articles 223-16 and 223-11 of the AMF General …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Generation Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Results From Marathon Drilling
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition
PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings
Liquidity contract half-yearly report as of Dec 31, 2020
CLC Producing Winterized Cannabis Oil in Commercial Quantities, Characterized by a Unique Terpene ...
AS Tallink Grupp statistics for December 2020 and the fourth quarter of the 2020 financial year
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:44 Uhr
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt ALSTOM auf 'Buy'
09:34 Uhr
JPMORGAN belässt ALSTOM auf 'Overweight'
02.01.21
Bombardier erwartet keinen Einschnitte nach Alstom-Übernahme
15.12.20
Alstom baut Metrolinie in Toulouse für eine halbe Milliarde Euro
15.12.20
ALSTOM SA: Alstom wins the contract to design, build and maintain the transport system for Toulouse Metropole's third metro line
11.12.20
CREDIT SUISSE stuft ALSTOM auf 'Outperform'
10.12.20
Batteriehersteller Akasol schließt Millionen-Vertrag
09.12.20
Correction: Alstom SA: Alstom invests in railway cybersecurity specialist Cylus and signs strategic cooperation agreement
09.12.20
Alstom sAlstom invests in railway cybersecurity specialist Cylus and signs strategic cooperation agreement
08.12.20
MORGAN STANLEY belässt ALSTOM auf 'Overweight'