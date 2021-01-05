 

Essence Group to Showcase Array of Innovative Security, Health and Beauty IoT Solutions at CES 2021

Leading Global IoT Solutions Provider to Present Expanded Services Offering with New Range of IoT and 5G-Enabled Devices, Spanning Range of Markets Including Security, Personal Safety, Health and Beauty

HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan.5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group today announced an expanded portfolio of connected solutions it will present at CES 2021.

Spanning a range of security, personal safety, health and wellbeing solutions, these products and services provide service providers opportunities to increase their value offering to end users.

CES 2021 Virtual Exhibition Preview
January 11-14, 2021

The World's First 5G All-in-One Intruder Prevention System

Integrated FogShield is a pioneering 5G-connected standalone solution for intrusion prevention and deterrence. The all-in-one security solution comprises motion detection, video recording, and two-way voice capabilities. An innovative smoke diffuser fills a room with a harmless fog to force intruders out of premises. Suitable for both residential and commercial buildings, the groundbreaking system can be integrated with existing security systems or used as a standalone solution with connectivity to 5G CAT-M networks.

5G-Ready Advanced Personal Emergency Response

The revolutionary PERS 5G provides the first personal emergency response system based on 5G communications. Certified for professional senior care in the US and across the world, the innovative solution enables real-time activity monitoring, fall detection and voice capabilities in any room in the home. Connectivity to 5G CAT-M networks ensures the highest levels of reliability and accuracy, providing seniors and their families complete peace of mind.

A New Dimension in Fall Protection

The first multi-dimensional fall detection solution available to the global senior care market, MDsense is a non-wearable system utilizing advanced algorithms to immediately detect a fallen individual. Unlike alternative solutions, it does not require the use of a wearable device in order to detect a fall. Wireless fall sensors provide round-the-clock residential coverage, making MDsense ideal for any home or retirement facility. Key innovations include fall detection with an immediate alarm, automatic real-time person recognition, the ability to differentiate between humans and animals, and smart sensors able to work even in total darkness while ensuring total privacy.

The Most Advanced IoT-Based Skin Rejuvenation Solution

JÓLI360 – an advanced skin rejuvenation system – represents the next generation of skincare treatments, combining cutting-edge technologies and formulations to enable the most up-to-date cosmetic treatments. JÓLI360 combines multiple capabilities, including three personalized treatments (Low Level Laser Therapy, Radio Frequency and Electroporation) and three key measurements (Hydration, Elasticity & Sebum). The system's wireless, handheld applicators deliver accurate and efficient skin treatments. Connected to a touch screen tablet application, the solution helps to boosts clinics' professional capabilities, providing greater control and flexibility, as well as providing opportunities to achieve greater ROI.

Essence Group will be showcasing the above solutions at its virtual booth during CES from January 11 to 14, 2021.

For more information or to request a demonstration, contact info@essence-grp.com

About Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 70 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives. 

For more information: https://www.essence-grp.com/ 
Follow Essence Group on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook

Media Contact:
Finn Partners for Essence Group
Danny Sudwarts
danny.sudwarts@finnpartners.com 
(+1) 469-297-2515



Essence Group to Showcase Array of Innovative Security, Health and Beauty IoT Solutions at CES 2021 Leading Global IoT Solutions Provider to Present Expanded Services Offering with New Range of IoT and 5G-Enabled Devices, Spanning Range of Markets Including Security, Personal Safety, Health and Beauty HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan.5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ …

