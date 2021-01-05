 

LICT Corporation Shareholder Designated Charitable Contribution Program

LICT Corporation (OTC Pink: LICT) announces today that it will continue its Shareholder Charitable Contribution program for all registered shareholders. Each registered shareholder will be eligible to designate a charity to which the company will make a donation of $100 per share on behalf of the shareholder.

At LICT, we believe charitable giving is a cornerstone of society and an obligation for those with means to make a difference in the world. As an organization, LICT will have no control over the donations, but we are happy to make them on behalf of our shareholders.

Over the past 4 years, LICT has made more than $5.5 million in charitable contributions.

If a shareholder’s shares are registered in “street name” (i.e. a bank, broker or other institution holding the shares for the shareholder), those shares will not be eligible to participate in this charitable program. Therefore, any shareholder who has shares that are currently held in street name but wishes to participate in this program should contact the institution holding the shares to arrange for their registration in the shareholder’s own name.

Shareholders will have until February 12, 2021 to register shares in their own name to participate in the program. Our current plan is to distribute, a charitable contribution form that must be returned to LICT no later than March 8, 2021, for the charitable contribution to be made. Only charities that are recognized 501 (c) (3) organizations will be qualified to receive the donation from LICT on the shareholder’s behalf. A list of eligible charities is available at: Guidestar.org

If all shares outstanding are registered in the shareholders’ names at the record date, the total contribution would be approximately $2.2 million.

This release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation anticipated financial results, financing, capital expenditures and corporate transactions. It should be recognized that such information is based upon certain assumptions, projections and forecasts, including without limitation business conditions, financial markets and the cautionary statements set forth in documents filed by LICT on its website, www.lictcorp.com. As a result, there can be no assurance that any possible transactions will be successful or that financial or other targets will be met. Such forward-looking information is subject to uncertainties, risks and inaccuracies, which could be material.

LICT is a holding company with subsidiaries in broadband and other telecommunications services that actively seeks acquisitions, principally in its existing business areas. LICT is listed on the OTC Pink under the symbol LICT. For further information, please visit our website listed above.



