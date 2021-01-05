Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq Global Select Market: EBC), a Massachusetts corporation and the stock holding company for Eastern Bank, today announced the following details regarding the report of the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results:

Thursday, January 28, 2021 after the market close

Conference Call: Friday, January 29, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time

Registration: To register for the conference call, please visit the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor.easternbank.com. After registration, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes to access the call. Participants are encouraged to register for the conference call at least one day in advance, although registration will be available through the call.

Webcast: The conference call will be simultaneously webcast. Participants may join the webcast on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor.easternbank.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available on demand on this site.

About Eastern Bankshares, Inc. and Eastern Bank

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. is the stock holding company for Eastern Bank. Founded in 1818, Boston-based Eastern Bank has more than 110 locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. As of September 30, 2020, Eastern Bank had approximately $15.5 billion in total assets. Eastern provides banking, investment and insurance products and services for consumers and businesses of all sizes, including through its Eastern Wealth Management division and its Eastern Insurance Group subsidiary. Eastern takes pride in its outspoken advocacy and community support that has exceeded $140 million in charitable giving since 1999. An inclusive company, Eastern employs 1,800+ deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues, and communities. For investor information, visit investor.easternbank.com.

The shares of common stock of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. are not savings accounts or savings deposits, may lose value and are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency.

