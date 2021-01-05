ELIOR GROUP Half-year Statement of the Liquidity Contract
Regulatory News:
Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2021:
- 119 578 shares
- €273 879,08
As a reminder, when the contract was established, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 91 782 shares
- €329 518,3
From June 30th, 2020 to January 5th, 2021 the following transactions were executed:
- 729 purchase transactions
- 783 sale transactions
During that period, the volumes traded were:
- 533 067 shares and €2 528 641,5 on purchase
- 567 854 shares and €2 693 110,7 on sale
This statement is available on the website of Elior Group: www.eliorgroup.com
(finance/regulated information/regulated information publications/information relating to the liquidity contract)
ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office : 9-11 allée de l’Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre
Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005662/en/
