 

Mauna Kea Technologies to Participate at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences in January

Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) (Euronext: MKEA) inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary probe- and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (pCLE/nCLE) platform, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in January:

The Oddo-BHF Forum, where management will host virtual one-on-one meetings on January 7th - 8th and January 11th - 13th.

The H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference, which is being held virtually from January 11th - 14th.

  • The Company’s presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Monday, January 11th at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The ICR Conference 2021, which is being held virtually from January 11th - 14th.

  • Management will present on Thursday, January 14th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Company's investor relations website at https://www.maunakeatech.com/en/investors. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference.

     

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company focused on eliminating uncertainties related to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases thanks to real time in vivo microscopic visualization. The Company’s flagship product, Cellvizio, has received clearance/approval in a wide range of applications in more than 40 countries, including the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. For more information on Mauna Kea Technologies, visit www.maunakeatech.com

Disclaimers

Mauna Kea Technologies
 This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mauna Kea Technologies and its activities. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Mauna Kea Technologies considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the anticipated events contained in such forward-looking statements will occur. Forward- looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties including the risks set forth in the registration document of Mauna Kea Technologies registered by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)) on August 7, 2020 under number 926346434_20200807 and available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.com), and to the development of economic situation, financial markets, and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to risks unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not consider material at this time. The realization of all or part of these risks could lead to actual results, financial conditions, performances or achievements by Mauna Kea Technologies that differ significantly from the results, financial conditions, performances or achievements expressed in such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe for, or a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe for, Mauna Kea Technologies shares in any country.

17.12.20
Mauna Kea Technologies Welcomes Jacquelien Ten Dam to Board of Directors
15.12.20
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited and Mauna Kea Technologies Announce the “Imaging and Robotics in Surgery (IRiS) Alliance”