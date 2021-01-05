OSE Immunotherapeutics Presentation at H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Virtual Conference

NANTES, France, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) today announced that Alexis Peyroles, Chief Executive Officer, will provide an overview of the Company’s business at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT virtual conference to be held January 11-14, 2021.



The presentation will be available for on-demand listening beginning Monday, January 11, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CET.