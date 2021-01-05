 

OSE Immunotherapeutics Presentation at H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Virtual Conference

NANTES, France, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) today announced that Alexis Peyroles, Chief Executive Officer, will provide an overview of the Company’s business at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT virtual conference to be held January 11-14, 2021.

The presentation will be available for on-demand listening beginning Monday, January 11, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CET.

Webcast link: https://journey.ct.events/view/39b1ab92-3f56-4949-939a-52c9a334e1e8

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics
OSE Immunotherapeutics is an integrated biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s immunology research and development platform is focused on three areas: T-cell-based vaccination, Immuno-Oncology (focus on myeloid targets), Auto-immunity & Inflammation. Its balanced first-in-class clinical and preclinical portfolio has a diversified risk profile:

Vaccine platform

  • Tedopi (innovative combination of neoepitopes): the company’s most advanced product; positive results for Step-1 of the Phase 3 trial (Atalante 1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer post checkpoint inhibitor failure.
    In Phase 2 in pancreatic cancer (TEDOPaM, sponsor GERCOR) in monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo.
  • CoVepiT: a prophylactic vaccine against COVID-19, developed using SARS-CoV-2 optimized neo-epitopes. Positive preclinical and human ex vivo results in August 2020, clinical trial expected to start in Q1 2021.

Immuno-oncology platform

  • BI 765063 (OSE-172, anti-SIRPα mAb on SIRPα/CD47 pathway): developed in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim; myeloid checkpoint inhibitor in Phase 1 in advanced solid tumors.
  • CLEC-1 (novel myeloid checkpoint target): identification of mAb antagonists of CLEC-1 blocking the “Don’t Eat Me” signal that increase both tumor cell phagocytosis by macrophages and antigen capture by dendritic cells.
  • BiCKI: bispecific fusion protein platform built on the key backbone component anti-PD-1 (OSE-279) combined with new immunotherapy targets; 2nd generation of PD-(L)1 inhibitors to increase antitumor efficacity.
18:00 Uhr
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presentation at H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Virtual Conference
21.12.20
OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Enrolment of First Patient with Ulcerative Colitis in Phase 2 Trial Testing Anti-IL-7 Receptor Antagonist OSE-127/S95011
21.12.20
OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Enrolment of First Patient with Ulcerative Colitis in Phase 2 Trial Testing Anti-IL-7 Receptor Antagonist OSE-127/S95011
18.12.20
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives €5.2 M in Public Funding for the Clinical Development of CoVepiT, its Second Generation COVID-19 Vaccine
18.12.20
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives €5.2 M in Public Funding for the Clinical Development of CoVepiT, Its Second Generation COVID-19 Vaccine

12.11.20
42
OSE.PA (MKap €89 M ) Covid 19 Vac / Positive P3 bei Lungenkebs
06.07.20
13
OSE.PA (94 Mio€) Immuntherapie /Lungenkrebs (NSCLC) P3 Daten im 2H 2018