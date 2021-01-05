 

COFACE SA Half-year statement of the liquidity agreement of COFACE SA with ODDO BHF

Paris, 5th January 2021 – 17:45

COFACE SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity agreement of COFACE SA with ODDO BHF



Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

As per the liquidity contract granted by COFACE SA to ODDO BHF on COFACE SA shares (Code ISIN FR0010667147), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at 31 December 2020:

  • 168,239 COFACE SA shares
  • 1,550,624.80 Euros

As a reminder, on the date of signature of the contract, the following resources appeared in the dedicated liquidity account:

  • 76,542 COFACE SA shares
  • 2,171,235.7 Euros

During the period from 30/06/2020 to 31/12/2020 were executed:

  • Buy transactions: 2,816
  • Sell transactions: 2,819

During the same period, the traded volumes represented:

  • Buy transactions: 1,297,006 shares for 9,140,834.8 Euros
  • Sell transactions: 1,400,089 shares for 9,959,773.3 Euros


FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)
FY-2020 results: 10 February 2021 (after market close)
Q1-2021 results: 27 April 2021 (after market close)
Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2020: 12 May 2021
H1-2021 results: 28 July 2021 (after market close)
9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)

Coface: for trade

With over 70 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2019, Coface employed ~4,250 people and registered a turnover of €1.5 billion.

COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

 

DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 "Main risk factors and their management within the Group" of the Coface Group's 2019 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 16 April 2020 under the number D.20-0302 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.




1 Also in pursuant to articles L. 225-209 and following of the French Commercial Code; the provisions of the General Regulations of the French Market Regulator (AMF) and the AMF decision No.2011-07 (March 21st, 2011), updating the accepted market practices on liquidity agreements.



