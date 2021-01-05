 

Umicore - Disposal of own shares

Article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, which implements the new Belgian Code of Companies and Associations as of 01/01/2020, stipulates that any disposal of own shares has to be made public.

In application of this Article, Umicore declares that following the exercise of stock options by its employees within the framework of the Umicore Incentive Stock Option Plan, it has since 01/01/2020 disposed of Umicore shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant employees. Umicore also disposed of own shares in the context of share grants to the Management and Supervisory Board.

Please find below the overview of the transactions for the period 28/12/2020 – 31/12/2020:

Date and time of disposal

  		Incentive Stock Option Plan Number of disposed shares Exercise price (€)
28/12/2020 15:51 ISOP 2015 500 17.289
28/12/2020 17:35 ISOP 2015 500 17.289
29/12/2020 17:35 ISOP 2014 500 16.143
30/12/2020 9:03 ISOP 2014 2,000 16.143
30/12/2020 15:29 ISOP 2015 500 17.289
30/12/2020 16:05 ISOP 2015 500 17.289

The complete overview of all disposals of own shares by Umicore since 01/01/2020 can be found here.


For more information

Investor Relations

Eva Behaeghe        +32 2 227 70 68  eva.behaeghe@umicore.com

Aurélie Bultynck     +32 2 227 74 34  aurelie.bultynck@umicore.com 




