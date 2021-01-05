BIANNUAL UPDATE OF THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT BETWEEN REXEL AND NATIXIS-ODDO BHF

Under the liquidity agreement, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on December 31, 2020:

- 420,579 REXEL shares

- € 12,915,150.72

It is reminded that at the date of implementation of the agreement, the liquidity account contained the following resources:

- 626,370 REXEL shares

- € 8,211,228.6

During the period from June 30, 2020 to December 31, 2020 were executed:

- 4,445 purchase transactions

- 4,944 transactions for sale

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

- 3,582,347 REXEL shares and 38,831,939 euros at the time of purchase

- 3,969,264 REXEL shares and 43,971,122 euros for sale

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance.

Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,900 branches in 26 countries, with more than 26,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €13.74 billion in 2019.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence Europe, Euronext VigeoEiris Europe 120 Index, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe and STOXX Global Climate Change Leaders, in recognition of its performance in corporate social responsibility (CSR). Rexel is on the CDP “Climate A List”.

For more information, visit Rexel’s web site at www.rexel.com /en

CONTACTS

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX +33 1 42 85 76 12 ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com

PRESS

Brunswick: Thomas KAMM +33 1 53 96 83 92 tkamm@brunswickgroup.com

