Edf Half Year Report for the Liquidity Agreement with Oddo BHF
Paris, January 5th, 2021
Half Year Report for the Liquidity Agreement with Oddo BHF
In connection with the execution of the liquidity agreement entered into between EDF and Oddo BHF, the following assets were outstanding under this liquidity agreement on 31st December 2020:
- 830 000 shares
- € 10 230 417.45
It is recalled that as of the date of signature of the liquidity agreement, the following resources were included in the dedicated liquidity account
- 738 882 shares
- € 10 120 161
Transactions made from 30th June 2020 to 31th December 2020:
- 9 685 purchase transactions
- 11 525 sale transactions
Over the same period, the traded volume represented:
- 3 829 157 shares and € 36 648 888.20 for purchase transactions
- 4 312 962 shares and € 44 343 107.90 for sale transactions
Attachment
