 

O2Micro to Present at the 23rd Needham Growth Conference

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ Global Select Market: OIIM), a global leader in the design, development and marketing of high-performance integrated circuits and solutions, announced that the company will participate in the 23rd Needham Virtual Growth Conference for investors in New York City the week of January 11th, 2021. The company’s leadership is scheduled to present on Friday Jan 15th at 2pm Eastern. Additional information can be found at https://www.needhamco.com/

About O2Micro:

Founded in April 1995, O2Micro develops and markets innovative power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial and Automotive markets. Products include Backlighting and Battery Management.

O2Micro, the O2Micro logo, and combinations thereof are registered trademarks of O2Micro. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information:
Daniel Meyberg
O2Micro Investor Relations
ir@o2micro.com

Joe Hassett
Gregory Communications
joeh@gregoryfca.com


